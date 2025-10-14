Major Brock Lesnar WWE Plan Canceled After Star's Injury - Reports

WWE's plan for Brock Lesnar may now be canceled. This comes after another star's injury.Seth Rollins is injured after WWE Crown Jewel, which may force several plans to change. One such plan was reported last week, but now may no longer be happening.There were a lot of rumors about the return of Austin Theory and a potential alliance with Brock Lesnar for The Vision heading into WWE Survivor Series: WARGAMES. The report stated that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight could team to take on Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory at Survivor Series. Now, this plan is canceled because Bron Breakker turned on Rollins.Although Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory could still return to join the new Vision, the original plan is clearly no longer happening. Rollins was injured, which led to WWE pivoting from plans and even pulling the trigger on Bron Breakker turning on him earlier than expected.Fightful Select reported that last week, the lineup had been confirmed to them as an option for Survivor Series. Now, following WWE RAW, it was reported that the option had been largely dismissed and was not the specific direction.Whether this means that Lesnar and Austin Theory have separate roles, or if they return in this form at all, remains to be seen. The upcoming episodes of RAW should reveal more about what's next. If Lesnar were to return and join Heyman's team, it would create a dominant faction.Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory don't have current WWE storiesAustin Theory has been absent for a long time, reportedly dealing with injuries during his absence. In the meantime, Grayson Waller has broken away from him and sided with the New Day.Meanwhile, Lesnar crushed John Cena in their match and then left the scene. It's uncertain what's next for Lesnar at this time if this plan falls through. The star only returned to WWE earlier this year for the feud against Cena after more than two years away.