  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Real reason behind Bron Breakker's WWE RAW betrayal revealed - reports 

Real reason behind Bron Breakker's WWE RAW betrayal revealed - reports 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 18:04 GMT
This makes sense (image via WWE)
This makes sense (image via WWE)

Bron Breakker turned his back on Seth Rollins this week on WWE RAW, and it seems that while there are a number of reasons why Breakker decided to betray The Vision, the real one may have been revealed.

Ad

There have been several photos circulating on social media over the past day, and even Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Seth Rollins was wearing a sling backstage and out in public over the weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It has since been noted by The Wrestling Observer that this could have been the reason behind WWE pulling the trigger on The Visions split. Many fans have wondered by the split happened so soon, since the group could have remained together for another few months, but the fact that Breakker took the title after the attack could mean that he is going to keep it.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Bron Breakker's attack could be covering for Rollins' legitimate injury

If Rollins is legitimately injured, then he could need some time away, and the fact that he was hit with a Spear and a Tsunami by his own team could be enough to write him off TV for a few weeks and allow Bron Breakker to take his title in the meantime.

Ad

Breakker has a number of issues with The Vision and the way it has been run by Rollins, but it does seem as though WWE pulled the trigger on this split a little too soon.

Has Rollins now been written off TV? While being attacked by Breakker and Reed, he made sure that he kept his shoulder covered, and it was the same arm that he was clutching afterward. This could be the perfect cover to allow Rollins to have his shoulder looked at in the coming weeks, but as ever with Rollins after his ruse this past summer, it's hard to say.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications