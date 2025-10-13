Real reason behind Bron Breakker's WWE RAW betrayal revealed - reports 

Bron Breakker turned his back on Seth Rollins this week on WWE RAW, and it seems that while there are a number of reasons why Breakker decided to betray The Vision, the real one may have been revealed. There have been several photos circulating on social media over the past day, and even Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Seth Rollins was wearing a sling backstage and out in public over the weekend. It has since been noted by The Wrestling Observer that this could have been the reason behind WWE pulling the trigger on The Visions split. Many fans have wondered by the split happened so soon, since the group could have remained together for another few months, but the fact that Breakker took the title after the attack could mean that he is going to keep it. Bron Breakker's attack could be covering for Rollins' legitimate injuryIf Rollins is legitimately injured, then he could need some time away, and the fact that he was hit with a Spear and a Tsunami by his own team could be enough to write him off TV for a few weeks and allow Bron Breakker to take his title in the meantime. Breakker has a number of issues with The Vision and the way it has been run by Rollins, but it does seem as though WWE pulled the trigger on this split a little too soon. Has Rollins now been written off TV? While being attacked by Breakker and Reed, he made sure that he kept his shoulder covered, and it was the same arm that he was clutching afterward. This could be the perfect cover to allow Rollins to have his shoulder looked at in the coming weeks, but as ever with Rollins after his ruse this past summer, it's hard to say.