Brock Lesnar & Unexpected returning star to join The Vision for WarGames match at Survivor Series - Reports

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:28 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Survivor Series: WarGames is in a little over a month, and as WWE heads to San Diego, The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is reportedly set to return. Not only this, but he is rumored to be joining The Vision and another unexpected name in the WarGames match.

The way things have been going, it seems clear that Roman Reigns and The Vision are headed for war. The Vision has made Reigns' life a living hell, and if they are headed for a WarGames match, then a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has indicated that it is set to be a five-on-five match this year.

According to WON, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and a fifth member, which could be Jimmy Uso or LA Knight, are set to take on The Vision's Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and the returning Austin Theory. The last name will certainly come as a shock to many, especially considering the recent circumstances around Theory's career.

Austin Theory had a slow-burning, never-ending tease of a break-up with Grayson Waller, and when it happened, Theory wasn't even present. Instead, he has been out of action with an injury. If he does end up joining The Vision at Survivor Series, then it could mark a huge change in his fortunes, as he has suffered one of the biggest downfalls under the Triple H creative regime.

If Theory is, in fact, a member of Team Rollins at Survivor Series, then it makes some storyline sense, as they were in the same faction together a few years ago. It's unclear how Brock Lesnar fits into the billing, but considering it is a big five Premium Live Event, WWE may want to make the most out of it by having Lesnar in a match that he has never been a part of before.

Edited by Rohit Nath
