BREAKING: Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship Relinquishing Decision & Surgery - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:41 GMT
The decision is being made (Credit: WWE.com)

The future of Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion will be decided as soon as the next episode of RAW, as per reports. The star is also set to go through surgery.

Seth Rollins' future with the World Heavyweight Championship will be decided on WWE RAW

As had been exclusively reported by this author, there is expectation from many within WWE that Seth Rollins was going to be forced to relinquish the title after he was injured during a bad landing at Crown Jewel.

Sources informed this author that, although it had not been confirmed, the title would likely be taken away from him. As for who would receive the title, that was not revealed.

"They are almost for sure taking the title off him. Plenty of people are talking about it. It's not confirmed yet, as they want to see the results of a few tests, but some of those in the know say the title may go off him, unfortunately. Goes to whom let's see," the sources said.
Now, a further update regarding the situation has emerged. Dave Meltzer reported that the decision regarding the title would be taken as soon as the next episode of Monday Night RAW. There, the decision will be announced, determining the future of the World Heavyweight Championship - whether it will be relinquished or not.

Seth Rollins is going through surgery and will miss months in WWE

Earlier, it was speculated that Rollins may undergo surgery. Now, Dave Meltzer has reported that it is indeed the case. While the nature of it remains a mystery, the star will be going through surgery after all.

The report went on to say that he would be missing months of action as a result of this. It also stated that while the Bron Breakker turn was supposed to happen, it was not supposed to happen until much later, in 2026. The WrestleMania 42 card is not yet booked, but the idea was for Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen if there are any big changes after the injury.

Quick Links

