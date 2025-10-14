Seth Rollins planned for big match at WWE WrestleMania 42 - Reports 

WWE is reportedly planning to have Seth Rollins compete in a big match at WrestleMania 42. The World Heavyweight Champion recently beat Cody Rhodes to win the Crown Jewel Title.
Since WrestleMania 41, The Visionary has been on an upward trajectory. He won the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed it in on CM Punk at SummerSlam to win the world championship.
He has kept the title since then, dominating RAW. But following the implosion of The Vision on RAW, there is uncertainty around The Revolutionary's future. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared an update on WWE's plans for Rollins at WrestleMania 42.
"Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. I don’t know this, but I have been told enough things to where I expected there would be a turn on Seth Rollins at some point because the whole thing with this faction was that it was not about Rollins. It was about Bron Breakker and making Bron Breakker the next Roman Reigns,” he said.
Roman Reigns vs. Rollins seemed to be the course for WWE, but with The Vision turning on its leader on RAW, things have been shaken up.
Seth Rollins was seemingly injured at Crown Jewel
After Crown Jewel, it was reported that Rollins was seen backstage with his arm in a sling due to an injury suffered during the match against Cody Rhodes. On RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he beat The American Nightmare with one good arm.
A report from Fightful Select mentioned that details around Rollins' injury are kept under wraps so far, and it is unclear whether he suffered a broken arm or a shoulder injury. The report added that the WWE star would undergo more tests to evaluate the injury.
