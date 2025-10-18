SmackDown Match Canceled After Real-Life Injury; Cody Rhodes Suddenly Puts WWE Championship on the Line Instead

A huge SmackDown match was canceled tonight thanks to a real-life injury, but that was not all, as Cody Rhodes arrived on the scene. He chose to put his title on the line instead.Jacob Fatu vs Drew McIntyre was canceled, but Cody Rhodes changed everythingRhodes has not had the easiest week, with the loss to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. Now, he was left even more upset after a match was canceled on WWE SmackDown.The match was supposed to take place, but Fatu was found injured backstage. As a result, he could not make it out to the bout, and Nick Aldis canceled it. Drew McIntyre denied having any role in it.In reality, the match was canceled due to a real-life injury that Fatu is suffering from at the moment. While it may be some time before the star is back on TV, Cody Rhodes came out to continue the story for Drew McIntyre. He said that he had had enough and blamed McIntyre for the attack on Fatu.McIntyre demanded that he be named the No. 1 contender for the title, but Rhodes had had enough. He declared that since McIntyre wanted the title, he could have the shot, but right there. The two started to brawl all across the arena before the impromptu title match finally started.Unfortunately, the title match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre was not longThere was no proper conclusion to the match between Rhodes and McIntyre. It did not take too long before Rhodes lost his temper, and in the brawl with McIntyre, he got himself disqualified by hitting Drew with the WWE Championship.This meant that McIntyre lost any chance that he had of winning the title in the first place. Rhodes was about to hit the Cross Rhodes on top of the table, but security got involved and stopped it from happening.It remains to be seen what happens next.