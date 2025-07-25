Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results: Jelly Roll takes out top WWE star, Hulk Hogan tribute

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJul 26, 2025 00:33 GMT

00:33 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:32 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:32 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

We'll post some tributes by legeds to Hulk Hogan through tonights show!

00:28 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:27 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Logan Paul lays into Jelly Roll with a series of forearm strikes. Orton now pulls  Drew out of the ring. Back to one on one and Jelly Roll hits back with a series of right hands. He followed it up with a Black Hole Slam! Jelly Roll and Randy Orton stand strong as Drew and  Logan Paul go retreat!

00:25 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Drew McIntyre is out in the ring, soon followed by Randy Orton. Orton nails McIntyre with a cheap shot. Drew rakes the eyes, and Jelly Roll is outnumbered for now.

00:23 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

He calls Logan a "Prime peddling punk ass b**ch"

00:22 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Jelly Roll threatens to send Logan Paul out of SummerSlam in a body bag. He adds that he's here for every poor kid with a dream who was bullied by someone like Logan Paul. He says Logan Paul may make fun of his story, but he has inspired many people around the world.

00:20 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Jelly Roll's music hits. He cuts a scathing promo on Logan Paul, saying the only people he inspired are kids to film themselves doing dumb things. He adds that no one from Cleveland cares about Logan Paul.

00:18 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Logan thanks the fans for chanting "Thank you, Logan" earlier, while of course, the fans were chanting for Hogan. He says he may be from Cleveland, but he made this city. Paul also says he has nothing in common with the fans in attendance. He made it out of Cleveland, but they didn't.

00:16 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

Logan Paul is out next after the Hulk Hogan tribute. Logan gets massively booed by the fans in attendance!

00:13 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:11 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:10 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:06 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

This is followed by an incredible tribute video for Hogan which is narrated by Triple H.

00:04 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:04 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

00:04 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

As the 10-bell salute continues, fans hold up their signs, and some even hold up their childhood action figures.

00:02 (GMT)26 JUL 2025

We're kicking off SmackDown with a Hulk Hogan tribute. A number of current and former stars are on the stage as Triple H speaks.

23:56 (GMT)25 JUL 2025

23:56 (GMT)25 JUL 2025

23:55 (GMT)25 JUL 2025

