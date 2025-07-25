WWE SmackDown Live Results: Jelly Roll takes out top WWE star, Hulk Hogan tribute

Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan 🕊️💐— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2025
To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included.
In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it… pic.twitter.com/6kl67EZ8g1
The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.— Undertaker (@undertaker) July 24, 2025
Thank you, Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/aV4gdTcq4S
I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH JELLY ROLL ABOUT TO PUT ON A 5 STAR CLASSIC 😂#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5nvTHeOsr4— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 26, 2025
Triple-H narrates a beautiful video tribute for Hulk Hogan 💛❤️#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/ZMst5oxKVE— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 26, 2025
10 bell salute for the legend Hulk Hogan 💛❤️#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/5UPLgHLSAs— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 26, 2025
SmackDown is starting off with a tribute to Hulk Hogan.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9j2uASCoZc— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 26, 2025
Los 10 toques de campana y el aplauso por parte del público de Cleveland por la figura de Hulk Hogan. Con cántico y todo para él. #SmackDown— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 26, 2025
pic.twitter.com/AmrVUpum6N
TONIGHT on #SmackDown— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2025
WWE remembers the legendary Hulk Hogan.
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ciL4BrE5Ke
Who do you got when @AlexaBliss_WWE and @roxanne_wwe square off TONIGHT on #SmackDown!— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2025
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/v5yFSKIrr5
This should be interesting.@RandyOrton, @JellyRoll615, @LoganPaul and @DMcIntyreWWE will all be in the building TONIGHT on #SmackDown!— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2025
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/AXTA7WdUHT