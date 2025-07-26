Jacob Fatu defeats 44-year-old WWE legend on SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:48 GMT
Fatu walking into his match on SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Fatu walking into his match on SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jacob Fatu was confronted backstage by a 44-year-old legend and slapped across the face, directly leading to a huge match that was won by Fatu, only for him to get assaulted post-match.

This week on SmackDown, there was an interesting moment backstage where Solo Sikoa was spotted speaking to The Miz, who hadn't been on WWE TV for nearly two months. The 44-year-old legend then went up to Jacob Fatu and confronted him about their previous crossing of paths (in the build-up to Money in the Bank 2025) and slapped Fatu across the face.

A smiling Jacob Fatu embraced the challenge and would end up defeating The Miz despite the presence of Solo Sikoa and the MFT at ringside.

Predictably and unfortunately enough, Fatu didn't even get a second of breathing space. Instead, he was assaulted by the MFT, and there wasn't room for him to make a comeback beyond a minute or so.

Jimmy Uso also tried to come out and help, but the numbers game was in MFT's favor. In reality, it was the imposing, near-seven-foot-tall Talla Tonga who made the difference, leading to Solo standing tall ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

This could be one of Jimmy Uso's last SmackDown appearances in a while.

