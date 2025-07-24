39-year-old SmackDown star being discussed for a move to RAW after 6 years (Exclusive)

A 39-year-old SmackDown superstar is reportedly being discussed for a potential move to Monday Night RAW after six years. It could set the stage for a huge future storyline after SummerSlam.This was from the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, which followed up on speculation that the 39-year-old Jimmy Uso could be moving to the red brand, following his wife Naomi's switch. According to JoeyVotes and TC, there are indeed merits to this claim, as their sources reported that there are backstage discussions to have Jimmy Uso move over to RAW. If it happens, this will be the first time since 2019 that Jimmy Uso can call himself a star of the red brand. Six years ago, he was moved from SmackDown along with his brother in the WWE Superstar Shakeup.Could The Usos reunite on RAW after SummerSlam 2025?There seems to be speculation that Jimmy Uso could once again make his infamous &quot;black hoodie&quot; appearance at SummerSlam 2025. The other two instances were at SummerSlam 2023, when he cost his brother a Universal Title win, and at Bad Blood 2024, when he returned to help Roman Reigns.That set the stage for the reunion of The OG Bloodline, who teamed up with CM Punk for one night only to take on The New Bloodline (and Bronson Reed). Jimmy Uso was then involved in his brother's feud with Gunther this past WrestleMania season, with The Ring General leaving him beaten, battered, and bruised.With Roman Reigns and Jey Uso reuniting to take on Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed at SummerSlam, it would certainly be the perfect place to transition Jimmy Uso into a position on RAW. After SummerSlam 2025, it could also set the stage for an official reunion of The Usos. It's not clear whether Roman Reigns will be working post-SummerSlam, but he is expected to go and film after securing a huge role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. However, he is seemingly confirmed to be a part of this year's Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego.That would mean that if Jey Uso's feud against Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed were to hypothetically continue, it would make for the perfect spot to fit Jimmy right back into the fold.Jimmy Uso was recently unsuccessful in his challenge for Solo Sikoa's United States Championship. If he reunites with his brother on RAW, then it might just put his singles title ambitions on hold.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.