Former WWE star takes hiatus from wrestling; more women reportedly expected to follow her after huge money claim last month - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:10 GMT
The star has taken a hiatus (Credit: WWE.com)

According to a recent report, a former superstar is reportedly making a fortune after leaving WWE. Her time with the company recently came to an end, and she has also announced a hiatus.

Cora Jade recently announced that she would be taking a hiatus from wrestling, at least until the end of the year, to deal with mental health issues and decide what was best for her going forward.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that Jade has been doing well since leaving WWE. She reportedly told people that she had made more money than any female wrestler in the past month after taking a step outside of wrestling through her other ventures. The report noted that the fact that she was making so much money "may have zero to do with her decision."

The report went on to state that with that sort of money, anyone can retire after a year or two as well, and noted that Mandy Rose had changed the game.

"Jade was telling people in wrestling what she cleared and it was more money than any woman wrestler made in the last month. Even if exaggerated a little, and while that won’t stay at that level, when you make money like that for a year or two you can retire off it and unless you are super dedicated to wrestling. Basically, Mandy Rose changed the game completely for attractive women coming off WWE television," reported Dave Meltzer. [H/T WON]
The report went on to state that a person in wrestling noted that this would be the new path for many attractive women, who would learn to wrestle, appear on TV, and then leave to pursue alternatives after building a fan base.

Former WWE star Cora Jade sent a message to fans saying that she will be taking a hiatus

Jade revealed that she was going to be leaving the wrestling business for the foreseeable future, as it was no longer good for her mental health. She said that she would take the rest of the year to care for herself and evaluate the next step.

The former WWE star thanked her fans and apologized to those who were looking forward to seeing her at her bookings.

"I originally had a 10-minute-long video explaining where my head’s at, and maybe eventually I’ll post it but seems unnecessary for now. I’ll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. It’s no longer good for my mental health and I’ll never know if that love for it, I once had will return if I don’t step away. I’m gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, thank you -Brie/Elayna."
We at Sportskeeda wish Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black, the best in her fight with her mental health issues.

