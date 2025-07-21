Former WWE Superstar steps away from wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, has stepped away from professional wrestling. She has confirmed her hiatus with a message on social media.Black was released on May 2, 2025. This marked the end of her four-year tenure with the company. During her time in the promotion, the former Cora Jade held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez.The 24-year-old confirmed in her statement that she was stepping away from wrestling to focus on her mental health. She apologized to her fans and wrestling promoters, but didn't confirm her retirement from the wrestling business. Black won't be available for bookings for the remainder of 2025.You can check out Jade's post on X below.Elayna Black (fka Cora Jade) opened up about a potential return to WWE in the futureElayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, recently discussed the possibility of returning to WWE in the future. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Black said that she hadn't fully given up on the idea of a return to the Stamford-based company, especially considering that she was still 24.&quot;Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's [sic] things that p****d me off, but I'm human and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible.&quot; [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince leaving WWE, Black has mostly competed for Game Changer Wrestling, where she recently faced her former colleague Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly). The former NXT star is also no stranger to competing for TNA, courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with the Stamford-based company.