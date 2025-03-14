WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: SPECIAL START TIME! MAJOR Cody Rhodes segment; Huge title match; TWO 14-time champions return

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's show will be different, as it will be the first of a multi-week European tour on the Road to WrestleMania. This program will air at 8 PM EST on USA Network, but it will be live at 3 PM. We will be providing coverage beginning at 3, so you can experience everything hours before it airs on TV! SmackDown is looking absolutely stacked today. Two 14-time world champions are returning to the ring with Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair both in major singles matches. Additionally, Cody Rhodes is set for a major segment and the WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line. The following has been promoted for tonight: - Cody Rhodes on MizTV. - Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes. - Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab. - DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns. - And more! As a reminder, this show will air in many markets five hours early beginning at 3 PM EST, which is when our live coverage will begin. Be sure to come back and join us for all of the action.
