Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: SPECIAL START TIME! MAJOR Cody Rhodes segment; Huge title match; TWO 14-time champions return

WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: SPECIAL START TIME! MAJOR Cody Rhodes segment; Huge title match; TWO 14-time champions return

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 14, 2025 13:59 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

13:59 (GMT)14 MAR 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's show will be different, as it will be the first of a multi-week European tour on the Road to WrestleMania. This program will air at 8 PM EST on USA Network, but it will be live at 3 PM. We will be providing coverage beginning at 3, so you can experience everything hours before it airs on TV!

SmackDown is looking absolutely stacked today. Two 14-time world champions are returning to the ring with Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair both in major singles matches. Additionally, Cody Rhodes is set for a major segment and the WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

The following has been promoted for tonight:

- Cody Rhodes on MizTV.
- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes.
- Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab.
- DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns.
- And more!

As a reminder, this show will air in many markets five hours early beginning at 3 PM EST, which is when our live coverage will begin. Be sure to come back and join us for all of the action. 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी