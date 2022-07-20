10 best UFC fights to take place in London - ranked

This weekend, the UFC is set to visit London, England, for its latest Fight Night event. This show will mark the promotion’s 13th trip to the English capital.

Over the years, the UFC has put on some excellent fights in London, with the UK fans being lucky enough to witness some truly wild moments.

From crazy comebacks to insane back-and-forth brawls, here are the 10 greatest UFC fights to take place in London – ranked.

#10. Ian Freeman vs. Frank Mir – UFC 38 (2002)

Ian Freeman's fight with Frank Mir lit the crowd up in the UFC's first visit to London

The UFC’s first visit to London came way back in 2002, with an event at the historic Royal Albert Hall that only drew a paltry 3,800 fans in attendance.

The headline bout that night saw Matt Hughes successfully defend his welterweight title against former champion Carlos Newton, but the fight that really stole the show was the co-main event between heavyweights Frank Mir and Ian Freeman.

Mir was widely considered the best heavyweight prospect in the promotion at the time, while Freeman, the first British fighter to compete in the octagon, hadn’t fought in over a year and looked to be at the tail end of his career.

However, fighting in front of his countrymen, ‘The Machine’ was determined not to be a stepping stone, and took the fight to Mir early on with a flurry of punches.

Mir was able to get Freeman to the ground, but the submission expert then made the error of committing a little too much to a heel hook attempt. That was all the opening that ‘The Machine’ needed. He defended excellently while battering Mir with thudding punches.

Eventually, Mir got back to his feet, but quickly collapsed to the ground from the punishment afterwards. The fight was stopped shortly after, with the crowd blowing the roof off the building in support of their countryman.

After the fight, Freeman dedicated the win to his cancer-stricken father, who, unbeknownst to ‘The Machine’, had actually passed away the day before. The bout was hugely exciting and Freeman’s post-fight interview remains one of the most emotional in octagon history.

#9. Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker – UFC Fight Night 204 (2022)

Arnold Allen's fight with Dan Hooker stole the show in London in March 2022

The UFC’s visit to London in March 2022 produced one of the promotion’s all-time great shows, with every fight seemingly giving the fans plenty of explosive action and finishes.

The best fight on the card, though, was the featherweight co-main event between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker. This was Allen’s big chance at a breakout performance, as he’d already won eight fights in the octagon but hadn’t quite imprinted himself in the eyes of the fans.

That all changed in this bout. In a wild shootout that saw both men throwing heavy leather and tagging one another with big punches, ‘Almighty’ caught Hooker with a one-two that left the Kiwi fighter badly hurt.

From there, Allen unloaded on ‘The Hangman’ with a vicious flurry, catching him with elbows and punches that had him out on his feet, forcing referee Dan Movahedi to step in and rescue him.

Considering Hooker had survived wars with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Paul Felder previously, this was just the breakout performance that Allen was looking for – and the fact that it came in a crazily exciting bout only helped matters, too.

#8. Marlon Vera vs. Brad Pickett – UFC Fight Night 107 (2017)

Brad Pickett's MMA career ended at the hands of Marlon Vera in 2017

One of the most underrated fighters to emerge from the UK was bantamweight contender Brad Pickett. Over the years, ‘One Punch’ put on a number of tremendous fights, both inside and outside the UFC.

His final bout, though, a war with Marlon Vera in London in March 2017, was one of his most memorable. At the time, ‘Chito’ was not as proven a talent as he is today, but he was already recognized as a high-level action fighter, making some fireworks likely.

The two bantamweights didn’t disappoint, as they went to war for three rounds, exchanging heavy strikes from the off with Pickett also being able to take the Ecuadorian down at times.

As the third round began to tick away, it looked like ‘One Punch’ would pick up one final victory. Vera had other ideas. The Ecaudorian landed a left head kick that knocked the veteran to the ground, before finishing him off with hammer fists.

The finish initially drew boos, but this was more down to the popularity of Pickett than anything else. Overall, this was a brilliant, action-packed fight that deservedly won the event’s Fight of the Night award, and it remains one of the UFC’s best in London.

#7. Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till – UFC Fight Night 147 (2019)

Jorge Masvidal became a star in London when he knocked out Darren Till

When the UFC came to London in early 2019, they built the show around the UK’s latest big star, Darren Till, who was booked against Jorge Masvidal in the event’s headline bout.

‘The Gorilla’ had come up short in his welterweight title challenge against Tyron Woodley in late 2018, but still looked like the best fighter produced by the UK in some time. Most fans figured that Masvidal, who hadn’t fought in over a year and hadn’t won since early 2017, would be a stepping stone for him.

Early on in the clash, it looked like that would indeed be the case. Till decked ‘Gamebred’ with his very first punch – a clubbing left hand. While Masvidal scrambled to his feet, it looked like he’d be in deep trouble with the punching power of ‘The Gorilla’.

The first round saw Till tag Masvidal with the left hand over and over, but as the clock ticked away, it looked like ‘Gamebred’ was beginning to work out his timing.

Indeed, as the second round began, Masvidal began to land more strikes, but it wasn’t until midway through that he struck. After picking ‘The Gorilla’ off with some kicks, he followed with a huge right-left combination that switched Till’s lights off, dropping him to the ground immediately.

The knockout was a truly shocking one to end a genuinely great fight, and it relaunched the UFC career of ‘Gamebred’, leading to him becoming one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

#6. Carlos Condit vs. Dan Hardy – UFC 120 (2010)

Carlos Condit turned the lights out on Dan Hardy in a classic war in 2010

When the UFC announced its trip to London in October 2010, every fan was salivating over one fight on the card more than any other – the welterweight clash between Carlos Condit and Dan Hardy.

Hardy was coming off a failed title shot against Georges St-Pierre, but prior to that, he’d won four straight fights and had always delivered exciting action. Condit, meanwhile, had last been seen in two dramatic brawls against Jake Ellenberger and Rory MacDonald.

Everyone expected a shootout from this clash, and thankfully, the two 170lbers delivered, even if the bout didn’t last that long.

The fight began exactly how everyone expected it to, with Hardy winging punches at Condit, who responded with a series of kicks to the legs and body. ‘The Natural Born Killer’ then narrowly missed with a spinning elbow and, in return, ‘The Outlaw’ narrowly missed with a big left hand.

With a minute to go in the round, though, a wild exchange occurred. Hardy connected with a left hand before Condit responded with a front kick to the leg. Seconds later, both men threw heavy left hooks at one another – but Condit’s connected first.

‘The Outlaw’ was sent crashing to the mat and Condit wasted no time in switching his lights off with some follow-up shots. The crowd were stunned into near-silence, before giving their appreciation to Condit, who had initially been welcomed with boos.

Post-fight, Hardy was asked exactly what had gone wrong for him in the bout – and responded by saying “I got punched in the face,” which basically summed things up! This was one clash that definitely lived up to the hype.

#5. Cub Swanson vs. Dustin Poirier – UFC on Fuel TV 7 (2013)

Cub Swanson and Dustin Poirier went to war in London in 2013

The UFC’s trip to London in February 2013 largely flew under the radar as it aired on Fuel TV in the US and wasn’t all that packed with big name fighters.

However, the event did feature one truly outstanding bout – a featherweight clash between Cub Swanson and Dustin Poirier that always sounded like it was going to produce some fireworks.

The two men had already been involved in plenty of wars in the octagon since arriving from the WEC in 2011, and they didn’t disappoint here, fighting at a wild pace both standing and on the ground for three rounds, with neither man backing down for a second.

In the end, Swanson was just about able to edge a decision, with a third round that saw him gain some dominant positions on ‘The Diamond’, including taking back control at one point being key to his victory.

However, both men came away looking like bigger stars than they were when the fight began. Despite neither man being from the UK, the London crowd embraced them fully as they put on a clash that was hard to keep up with at times.

This bout remains one of the most unfairly overlooked UFC fights to take place in London, but it’s well worth checking out for fans who haven’t seen it before, and it definitely belongs on a list like this.

#4. Quinton Jackson vs. Dan Henderson – UFC 75 (2007)

London witnessed a champion vs. champion fight in the form of Rampage Jackson vs. Dan Henderson in 2007

When the UFC bought rival promotion PRIDE out in early 2007, not all of the top stars from Japan came over to the octagon. One who did immediately ink a deal was PRIDE middleweight (205lbs) champ Dan Henderson.

The UFC understandably decided to book a unification match between ‘Hendo’ and their own light heavyweight champ, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, but surprisingly, they decided to have the fight take place in London, rather than Las Vegas.

Hopes were high for an excellent fight. The two men delivered hugely, putting on a five-round classic that wasn’t a wild brawl, but was a high-end, technical fight that showed off the best of both fighters.

Both men landed some big strikes throughout the bout, with the pair also showing off the iron chins they were well-known for at the time. Surprisingly, it was 'Rampage’s wrestling skills that won him the fight. He was able to take Henderson down and control him for periods, ensuring that he held onto his title and gained the belt he’d never been able to win in PRIDE, too.

Sure, the fight wasn’t an explosive one with any near finishes, but as far as high-quality MMA goes, it’s still difficult to find many better title bouts in UFC history. The fact that the promotion were willing to put it on in London said a lot.

#3. Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz – UFC Fight Night 127 (2018)

Jimi Manuwa's clash with Jan Blachowicz in 2018 was a brawl for the ages

Given that their first fight was a dull one, full of slow-paced striking exchanges and clinches on the fence, hopes were hardly high when the UFC booked a rematch between light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz for their visit to London in 2018.

Incredibly, though, the two men put on a phenomenal war that not only stole the show, but was largely considered one of the best fights of the year, too.

Both fighters exchanged huge shots from the off, with Blachowicz deploying a ramrod jab to really keep ‘Poster Boy’ at bay. The first round saw the Polish fighter land a huge combination that dropped Manuwa, but the London favorite was able to get to his feet, and so the trade continued.

In the second round, meanwhile, Manuwa was again hurt with a combination, wobbling all over the place at one point, but he came back with a nasty head kick that rocked Blachowicz in the final moments, probably stealing the frame on the scorecards.

Both men were exhausted in the third round, but they continued to wildly exchange from start to finish, with Blachowicz edging things with his jab. That was enough to net him a decision, avenging the defeat he’d suffered to Manuwa in their earlier fight.

Overall, this one turned out to be a genuine classic. While it’s been forgotten somewhat today, it still holds up as one of the best brawls to take place in London.

#2. Marcus Davis vs. Paul Taylor – UFC 75 (2007)

Marcus Davis and Paul Taylor treated London to one of the greatest one-round fights in UFC history

UFC 75 might’ve featured the unification bout between UFC champ 'Rampage' Jackson and PRIDE champ Dan Henderson, as well as other big stars such as Mirko Cro Cop and Michael Bisping, but the two men who stole the show were welterweights Marcus Davis and Paul Taylor.

The two men put on a one-round classic that is not only up there with the best fights to ever take place in London, but amongst the best shorter fights in octagon history, period.

It also featured an all-time great comeback from Davis, who looked thoroughly done early in the bout. Quite how ‘The Irish Hand Grenade’ survived remains a mystery to this day.

Davis shot for a takedown to open the fight, but ‘Relentless’ defended it and then nailed the TUF veteran with a right head kick. The strike connected directly to the side of Davis’ head and neck, and folded him like a bad poker hand.

Living up to his nickname, Taylor then pounced and bounced Davis’ head of the mat with a series of hammer fists. For a second, it looked like referee Yves Lavigne would have to step in. Somehow, though, ‘The Irish Hand Grenade’ did enough to hang in there.

Moments later, in a miracle finish, the fight was over. Davis was able to get to his feet and take Taylor down and, suddenly, the tide turned entirely. ‘Relentless’ looked stuck on his back and ate a series of hard strikes before ‘The Irish Hand Grenade’ locked up an armbar and forced him to tap out.

Not only did this fight feature a dramatic and wild comeback, but it packed more action into its one round than most fights do over three or five, making it one of the very best fights to take place in London.

#1. Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva – UFC Fight Night 84 (2016)

Michael Bisping's fight with Anderson Silva surpassed everyone's expectations

The greatest UFC fight to take place in London remains the five-round war between middleweight legends Anderson Silva and Michael Bisping in February 2016. Not only did this one deliver above and beyond expectations, but it was historically significant, too.

The bout was probably the last great one produced by Silva in his storied career, while it also launched Bisping towards one of the most unlikely title reigns in UFC history, too.

Initially, ‘The Count’ was booked to fight Gegard Mousasi at the event, but deciding that London deserved a bigger headliner, they approached Silva to step in. The promotion were not left regretting its decision.

In the early going, it was Bisping who looked like he would surprisingly dominate the fight. Silva, who hadn’t fought in over a year, looked a bit slower than he normally did. Bisping actually dropped him both in the first and the second rounds, clearly dominating the exchanges.

In the third round, though, ‘The Spider’ came to life, big time. After finding his groove, he began to taunt Bisping, and in the dying seconds of the round, he destroyed ‘The Count’ with a flying knee that seemed to render him unconscious.

Silva began to celebrate his victory but, remarkably, despite being battered and bloody, Bisping had been saved by the buzzer and the fight continued into the fourth round.

From there, ‘The Count’ put on a truly remarkable show of guts and determination, as he took the fourth round from the Brazilian and then survived another horrific shot in the fifth – a front kick directly to the jaw – without backing down.

The bout went to the judges, who awarded Bisping the biggest win of his career to that point, and it was hard not to feel inspired. Silva did his part too, though, in producing a classic.

Unsurprisingly, this five-round thriller remains the high point of the UFC’s trips to London.

