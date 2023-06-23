19-year-old Nabil Anane guns for worldwide recognition in ONE Championship

Nineteen-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane is ready to show the world why he is one of the most exciting prospects in the sport.

With 33 career wins and two WBC world titles to his credit, Nabil Anane is ready to test himself against the biggest and the best. He’ll do exactly that this Friday as he makes his ONE Championship debut as part of the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday for ONE Friday Fights 22.

Emanating from the Mecca of Muay Thai, Nabil Anane will face an incredibly tough test in his first outing. He is set to square off with striking sensation and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. Before making his first walk to the ring in Bangkok, Anane shared his excitement over the opportunity to showcase his skills on the grandest martial arts stage.

“What makes me most excited about ONE Championship is that it’s a platform where I can show my skills and prove myself,” Anane told ONE Championship. “It’s an organization where I can really grow and showcase my skills to the whole world.”

While Nabil Anane is undoubtedly walking into his promotional debut as an underdog, his incredible statue and wingspan are sure to present problems for Superlek in their co-main event clash. Of course, it’s nothing ‘The Kicking Machine’ hasn’t seen in his more than 160 career fights.

Fans in North America can catch Superlek vs. Anane, plus all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

