A three-decade-old record was broken at UFC Mexico City on Saturday night, that too by a fighter who wasn't yet born when the record was set. Elsewhere in Spain, Ilia Topuria made a major revelation about his featherweight title vacation.

Ad

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Raul Rosas Jr. breaks Vitor Belfort's UFC record

Picking up his fourth win in a row at UFC Mexico City, Raul Rosas Jr. broke a record that was set six years before he was born.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rosas Jr. beat Vince Morales via unanimous decision and became the youngest person to win five fights in the promotion. Vitor Belfort set the record back in 1998, when he fought Wanderlei Silva at UFC 17.5: Ultimate Brazil. He was 21 years 203 days old.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After dominating Morales for two rounds, Rosas Jr. almost got submitted in the third. But he got out of the tight choke hold and turned the tables for the rest of the round.

Ilia Topuria drops a major bombshell

Ilia Topuria has shared a significant detail about his conversation with the UFC before he relinquished the featherweight belt to move up to 155 pounds.

Since Dana White announced the news, the MMA community has been divided over whether Topuria should get an immediate title shot at Islam Makhachev or fight someone like Arman Tsarukyan or Charles Oliveira first. The debate got complicated after it was reported that Islam Makhachev had refused to fight Topuria - a rumor that Chael Sonnen believes is "fake news."

Ad

However, Topuria claimed that he had already been promised a title fight by the promotion. He said in Spanish at the WOW 17 post-fight press conference:

"I'm not entirely sure what my next fight will be. The only thing I'm sure of is the UFC's word that my next fight will be for the world title... If it's going to be Islam [Makhachev], if it's going to be Charles [Oliveira] - I have no idea. The belt will be on the line... That was the promise for leaving my title vacant. They've always kept their promises."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fighter breaks down in tears after win

Edgar Chairez became emotional after his first-round submission win over CJ Vergara at UFC Mexico City.

After briefly celebrating the win, Chairez started crying uncontrollably inside the octagon as his teammates rushed to console the Mexican.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He explained the reason behind his breakdown in the octagon interview with Daniel Cormier:

"About a year ago, I didn't have the money to get the surgery. I couldn't do anything, and my grandpa, who was also a father to me, sold his truck for my surgery. That's the reason why I am here. And you know what, last year he was right here. This year, he was not. But I know he's in the first row in heaven, watching me tonight. So, I'm thankful."

Ad

Take a look at Edgar Chairez's interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.