3 of the best moments from Michael Bisping's interview with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is known in combat sports not just for his skill in the ring, which is near unmatched, but also for his skill on the mic. 'The Gyspy King' has given some of the most iconic interviews of all time, and a recent chat with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping followed suit.

Fury spoke with Bisping in the buildup to his third fight with Deontay Wilder. The first fight ended in a draw, whilst the second was a definitive Fury win, with the Englishman forcing 'The Bronze Bomber's' corner to throw in the towel.

The interview is filled with multiple moments of classic Tyson Fury wit and banter. In the list below we pick out three moments that especially stood out.

#3 Tyson Fury on Wilder's '20' excuses

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - Press Conference

After Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their second fight, the American came up with a plethora of reasons for the loss, including the suggestion that Fury had hardened gloves. Bisping asked Fury his thoughts on Wilder's excuses and he stated the following-

"I think when you've been undefeated for a long time, like Wilder was, you need to justify a reason why you lost. So I don't think he could come up with one reason why he lost so he's come up with 20."

Tyson Fury went on to give some hypothetical excuses that Wilder might give next-

"Oh my god, he had moon boots on. This guy, he had a crossbow in his fist."

#2 What Tyson Fury expects from Wilder this time

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

Both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are now well-acquiented in boxing, having shared multiple rounds with each other. However, Fury doesn't believe that Wilder will stand any more of a chance this time than he did last time. When Bisping asked what Fury expected from Wilder in their trilogy fight, he said-

"The only thing I'm expecting from him, and this is a personal opinion, I expect him to get knocked out quicker this time. That's the truth."

Fury's reasoning behind this was due to Wilder's change in coach, having left his previous camp after they threw in the towel. Fury stated that-

"He's training with a guy now that's got him throwing combination punches and rolling down and all that. Heavyweight division, you don't do that. Becuase when you sit in the pocket and throw more than two punches at once, you throw five, six, seven punches. What's gonna happen.. I'm gonna go bang half way in between."

#1 Tyson Fury responds to his father's conspiracy claims

Tyson Fury Media Workout

Tyson Fury's father John Fury recently made his own interview appearance with BT Sport. During it, he claimed that the situation surrounding the fallout of the Anthony Joshua fight and the WIlder trilogy fight is all a conspiracy to make his son complacent, giving Wilder the advantage. In response to his father's interview, Tyson stated-

"Me dad's a conspiracy person so whatever happens, there's a conspiracy behind it... I never proved me dad wrong actually. Maybe he's right. I don't know."

Whether his father is right or wrong, Fury maintained that his concerns come from the right place.

"If your dad doesn't care about you fighting, he obviously doesn't care about you getting knocked out," said Fury. "For me dad, he's not making any money out of this. It's not his job it's his son you know. He wants to see me get fair play."

Catch Bisping's interview with Tyson Fury below:

