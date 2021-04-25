3 best quotes from UFC 261

UFC 261 has been one of the most unforgettable events in recent history.

The blockbuster event featured three title fights, all of which ended in spectacular fashion. More than that, not a single bout on UFC 261's main card went to the judges' decision. The Jacksonville crowd too were in attendance and expressed just how much they missed witnessing marquee matchups in person.

But UFC 261 didn't just give fans a memorable night of action. It was remarkable due to what some of the combatants had to say following their fights.

On that note, let's revisit three of the best quotes from UFC 261:

#1 Uriah Hall's heartfelt message for Chris Weidman

Another reason why UFC 261 will remain etched in memories is that it featured two fights that ended due to leg injuries. In the second fight on the main card, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman broke his leg when Uriah Hall blocked his leg kick 17 seconds into the fight.

During the post-fight interview, a visibly shaken Hall took the opportunity to send encouragement and praise toward his fallen opponent:

"It is a crazy story that he's the first man I fought that defeated me, that introduced me to fear."

Hall was referring to the time he fought Weidman at Ring of Combat 31 in 2010. In that fight, Weidman handed Hall the first loss of his professional MMA career. Hall and Weidman were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 258 in February, but 'The All-American" was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19.

Weidman's leg injury is eerily similar to the one Anderson Silva suffered during their rematch at UFC 168. Silva's leg snapped when he threw a leg kick that Weidman was able to telegraph and block. Eight years later, Weidman suffered the exact same injury after attempting a very similar move.

#2 Rose Namajunas' inspiring celebration

UFC 261 was deja vu for Rose Namajunas when she once again emerged victorious against a heavily-favored champion. 'Thug' Rose reclaimed the UFC strawweight title after knocking out Chinese star Weili Zhang in the opening round of the co-main event.

During the post-fight interview, an emotional Namajunas perfectly summed up her UFC journey in four words:

"I did it again!"

Namajunas first captured the UFC strawweight gold in 2017, when she upset massive favorite and then-long-time champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217. However, Namajunas' initial title run was cut short when Jessica Andrade slammed her onto the mat to earn a KO victory at UFC 237.

The following year, Namajunas avenged her loss to Andrade, earning a title shot against Zhang at UFC 261. A headkick and a few ground and pound strikes later, 'Thug' Rose is back on top of the UFC strawweight division.

#3 Kamaru Usman's gift to Jacksonville

Kamaru Usman displayed nothing but dominance in his successful title defense against Jorge Masvidal.

Fans of 'Gamebred' were expecting a highlight reel-worthy knockout and they got one. This time, however, it was at the expense of Jorge Masvidal. Usman cracked Masvidal with a perfectly-timed counter-right to earn the KO victory in round two.

After the fight, Usman sent his message to the pro-Masvidal Jacksonville crowd.

"Jacksonville, Florida, y'all said y'all wanted violence? You're welcome."

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been undefeated since making his octagon debut in 2015. Usman's recent victory at UFC 261 extended his winning streak to 14 — the longest in welterweight history and the third-longest UFC winning streak of all time.