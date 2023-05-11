3 burning questions in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

To say that ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video had it all would be a massive understatement.

The Singapore-based promotion’s historic on-ground United States debut certainly lived up to the hype, taking fans in attendance at the 1stBank Center through an incredible rollercoaster of emotions.

May 5, 2023 will go down in the annals of combat sports history as a night filled with shocking upsets, feel-good stories, and a display of absolute greatness.

With that said, more questions arose for some of the promotion’s biggest stars in the aftermath of ONE Fight Night 10.

#3. Will Stamp become ONE’s first three-sport world champion?

Stamp Fairtex was already a global superstar before ONE Fight Night 10. After a successful US debut, the Pattaya native’s stock is definitely at an all-time high at the moment.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen delighted American fans with her affable nature and sweet pre-fight antics.

They soon discovered her beastly side, when the 25-year-old unleashed a brutal liver kick from hell to fold Alyse Anderson like a lawn chair.

Apart from gaining worldwide notoriety, Stamp also booked herself a ticket to an interim women’s atomweight world title clash against the No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee.

Stamp, who’s 10-2 since transitioning to MMA full-time, will no doubt be tested like never before.

After all, ‘Hamzzang’ is a well-respected and highly skilled veteran who is 3-0 inside the circle.

Then again, Stamp already knows what it is like to fight for the MMA world championship after her learning experience against divisional queen Angela Lee.

We can expect the best version of the ever-improving Thai destroyer, especially now that she’s one win away from history.

#2. Who’s next for Rodtang?

The possibilities are endless following Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s decimation of Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10.

Considering ‘The Iron Man’ took little to no damage in his fifth successful ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title defense, it shouldn’t be long before we see him wreaking havoc inside the circle again. The only question is against whom?

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Rodtang bared his desire to move up to bantamweight to challenge the new king at 145 pounds, Jonathan Haggerty.

The 25-year-old destroyer has already walloped ‘The General’ twice, but it will be interesting to see how he’ll fare against a bigger and definitely better version of the hard-hitting Brit.

On his way back to the locker room at ONE Fight Night 10, Rodtang called out another potential opponent, Takeru Segawa.

The Jitmuangnon Gym star pupil has long been challenging the Japanese star even before news broke that Takeru finally signed with ONE Championship.

Last but certainly not least, there’s still a massive Thai-on-Thai firefight that fans want to see.

Flyweight champs 'The Iron Man' and Superlek Kiatmoo9 were supposed to trade leather in March, up until Rodtang's injury ruined those plans.

With both fighters currently at the top of their respective games, it only makes sense to pit them against one another to determine the best striker at 135 pounds.

#1. Will Demetrious Johnson retire or face Kairat Akhmetov?

The million-dollar question remains. In the weeks leading up to Demetrious Johnson's trilogy with Adriano Moraes, all signs pointed to the American leaving his gloves in the circle, regardless of the outcome against 'Mikinho'.

While ‘Mighty Mouse’ once again refused to give a definitive answer about his future, it seemed like he was not yet ready to walk away, especially after going face-to-face with his next possible challenger.

Fresh from his dominant victory over Reece McLaren earlier in the card, Kairat Akhmetov bravely entered the circle after Johnson's win over Moraes.

The 36-year-old all-time great even said he’ll be ready for the Kazakh’s feared wrestling pedigree if they do cross paths.

Then again, we also saw Johnson celebrate the moment with his two young sons Maverick and Tyron. The American has long been vocal about wanting to spend more time with his family, which could ultimately sway him into retirement.

Only time will tell if the legend of Demetrious Johnson will continue inside the circle.

