3 changes Cody Garbrandt needs to make to become UFC champion again

Cody Garbrandt put on an incredibly valiant performance in his UFC Vegas 27 main event matchup against Rob Font.

'No Love' lost the bout via unanimous decision (48–47, 50–45, 50–45), but as always, there’s more to a fight than what first meets the eye.

A former UFC bantamweight champion, Garbrandt is an individual who ran through his opposition and won the UFC world title while holding an undefeated professional MMA record. Garbrandt's rise to the top was truly incredible. His performance in the title fight against Dominick Cruz was a treat to watch.

Tonight, moments after a disappointing loss in a high-stakes main event spot for Cody Garbrandt, one cannot help but wonder what the next course of action will be for the formerly undefeated UFC 135-pound kingpin.

We take a look at what Cody Garbrandt needs to do to reclaim UFC gold – be it at bantamweight or flyweight, as Garbrandt had previously expressed his desire to win a title in the latter weight class as well. So, without further ado, let’s get right to it!

#3 Cody Garbrandt needs to find victory in defeat

Circling back to the point made earlier, Garbrandt put on a spirited performance against Rob Font. 'No Love' is a talented and entertaining KO artist whose detractors have historically criticized him for what they believe is his inability to take a shot.

Following a trio of TKO losses – a couple against T.J. Dillashaw and one against Pedro Munhoz – Cody Garbrandt’s critics wrote him off as someone who has a weak chin. This is where the UFC Vegas 27 loss could prove to be Cody Garbrandt’s salvation; the watershed moment where Garbrandt finds victory in defeat.

The number of clean strikes Garbrandt absorbed to the head will most definitely shut his doubters up. Cody Garbrandt absorbed multiple strikes from one of the most dangerous strikers in the UFC bantamweight division today and went the distance regardless.

Confidence in his durability is something that Cody Garbrandt ought to take away from this loss, one that could prove to be the best thing that ever happened to ‘No Love’ in his MMA career thus far.

#2 Cody Garbrandt could revisit his roots and focus more on technique than power

Yes, Cody Garbrandt was always a gifted pugilist with hands of stone. But natural talent and KO power alone are not what got him to the big leagues. If one is to re-watch Garbrandt’s title-winning performance against Dominick Cruz, what’ll stand out most is Garbrandt’s patience.

Cody Garbrandt knew he had Cruz badly hurt in that fight, yet he refused to put himself in bad positions to chase the stoppage. Garbrandt refrained from overextending himself and instead stayed disciplined with his striking till the very end.

Garbrandt didn’t get the stoppage win every KO artist craves, but he did secure the coveted UFC bantamweight title.

Technique over power and discipline over destruction is something that a fighter needs, particularly when going through a rough phase in their career. There’s an adage that every coach in any old-school boxing gym around the world will teach you: Don’t go hunting for the knockout.

Do not pursue the KO! Stick to the basics and stay true to your game plan. Even if the game plan doesn’t work, stay true to the basics at the very least. This mantra will help you not only survive but also thrive. This adage rings true in the MMA realm as well.

Cody Garbrandt has brilliant striking fundamentals and an excellent grappling arsenal as well. Garbrandt, being the highly skilled combatant he is, owes it to himself to choose technique over power and prioritize discipline rather than pursue the destruction of his opponent.

#1 Chain wrestling and better utilization of clinch-work against the fence could take Cody Garbrandt’s game to the next level

Remember when Cody Garbrandt took Dominick Cruz down? Yes, it may seem that we are seemingly stuck in December 2016 with the Garbrandt vs. Cruz matchup. Regardless, it’s an undisputed fact that Garbrandt’s performance against Dominick Cruz was the most masterful of his career.

While a lot was made of Cody Garbrandt consistently catching and dominantly out-striking the ever-elusive Cruz, what remained underappreciated was Garbrandt’s wrestling and overall grappling skills in the fight.

Now, it wasn’t exactly a textbook display of chain wrestling. However, what we learned from the fight was that Cody Garbrandt can execute a traditional chain wrestling game plan at the highest levels of MMA.

Cody Garbrandt could benefit from mixing things up more, using his striking and grappling in equal measure. 'No Love' did try to grapple against Font, but he didn’t adhere to the typical chain wrestling strategy and tactics of suffocating the opponent.

Garbrandt would have to spam takedowns and clinches and refuse to give his opponent room to move, even if it means he has to stall against the fence to enforce this strategy.

Furthermore, this is where Cody Garbrandt’s clinch-work would come in. Garbrandt could refine his clinch-work skills, which would help with the implementation of a chain wrestling strategy.

The former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion has the skills and talent to bounce back from this latest loss and recapture UFC gold. Whether or not he does so depends on these facets of his arsenal that need to be addressed.

Which fighter would you like to see Cody Garbrandt face next? Sound off in the comments.