3 Conor McGregor products that he claims are amazing

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest name in MMA history and his rise to superstardom has been catalyzed by his immense marketability.

One of the richest athletes in the world, 'The Notorious' has a number of endorsements to go with his sizeable UFC contract. Over the years, he's made it a point to promote his brands, building an empire outside the Octagon in the process.

Here are 3 Conor McGregor products he has openly and repeatedly thrown his weight behind.

#3 August McGregor - Conor McGregor's clothing line

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-dressed MMA superstars

Conor McGregor has sported a few stylish suits at UFC press conferences over the course of his 8-year-long career with the promotion.

So it didn't come as a surprise to anyone when he announced a collaboration with famous Hollywood clothier David August Heil in 2017 ahead of his mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The August McGregor brand sells a variety of t-shirts, caps, sweatshirts, jackets and suits. Speaking about his clothing line soon after its release, Conor McGregor said:

"We casually chatted about doing a line together but we finally got serious over the past several months. I credit David [Heil] with creating the look that has become a signature of mine and there’s no other person I know who understands how fashion can change a person — physically, mentally and emotionally."

#2 Proper No. Twelve - Conor McGregor's whiskey brand

Conor McGregor has marketed his Proper No. Twelve brand smartly

Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand, which was released in 2018 in Ireland and the United States, has been promoted on end by the former UFC two-division champion.

McGregor recently sold the 51% stake he had in Proper No. Twelve along with his manager Audie Attar to Mexican beverage company Becle, which previously owned a 20% stake. Although he may not be the primary owner of the Irish whiskey brand anymore, he is still the co-founder and brand ambassador.

McGregor's infamous promotion of Proper No. Twelve in the lead-up to the UFC lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov is still fresh in memory. Speaking about the origin of the name Proper No. Twelve, Conor McGregor said:

"Proper No. Twelve is a proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irish man! The name Proper No. Twelve pays homage to where I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 – it is a proper whiskey, and twelve is where it began for me. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up in D12, the values of loyalty and hard work, the 'one for all' mentality. It is a brand made for all, not a select few."

#1 McGregor FAST - Conor McGregor's training program

Conor McGregor's new gloves have made waves on social media

The McGregor FAST training program has been in the news recently, thanks to the new gloves prototype that has been put forward by the 32-year-old. The limited-edition gloves have been billed as one of the solutions to the eye-poke problem the UFC gloves face at the moment.

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/GCygcQVUCA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Outside the new gear, the McGregor FAST program offers advice about workouts, diets and supplements. The Irishman isn't exactly known for his conditioning, and reportedly began formulating this regimen following his shock loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

Dr. Julian Dalby, who is part of McGregor's strength and conditioning team, had this to say about the program:

“FAST was developed by myself and a group of exercise physiologists using data gathered from scientific studies into human performance. The academic data was combined with the experience of Conor McGregor and his team to create practical, effective workouts and training regimens.”