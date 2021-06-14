UFC is known for housing some of the craziest and strongest personalities from the world of MMA. From fighters to referees, the organization has hired hundreds of people with distinct characters, fighting styles, and appearances. Often adding to their bulky and ripped physiques are uncommon hairstyles and even rare facial hairstyles.

Many have come onto the big stage and disappeared without the audience giving them much attention. However, some fighters and referees have become huge icons owing to their distinguishable looks. On that note, we look at three of the most famous facial hairstyles in the UFC.

3 of the most famous facial hairstyles in the UFC:

#3 - Roy Nelson - Former UFC heavyweight

Roy Nelson (right) with Floyd Mayweather

Roy Nelson's MMA career spanned over a period of thirteen years and involved promotions like Bellator and the UFC. He made his UFC debut by winning The Ultimate Fighter 10 against Brendan Schaub.

Roy Nelson was an instant hit in the UFC because of his fighting style, an in-your-face belly, and a big, bushy beard. Nelson jokingly accused UFC president Dana White of being jealous of his beard. He told MMA Interviews TV:

"The fans love the beard and the hair, and all the guys who complain about it is just because they can't grow it."

Replying to whether he was really jealous of Roy Nelson's facial hairstyle, Dana White said:

"Yeah, I am. I'd love to grow a big beautiful beard just like that. It's so attractive. Attracts so many sponsors to him (Roy Nelson). Guy is just peppered with sponsors all over him. He's like NASCAR"

#2 - Ian McCall - Former UFC flyweight

Ian McCall

Ian McCall is a flyweight who fought for MMA promotions like WEC, Rizin, and the UFC. Nicknamed 'Uncle Creepy', McCall made his UFC debut in 2012. His brief stay at the world's biggest MMA promotion ended in 2015, but with a classic mustache look, the kung fu black belt remained in fight fans' memory for a long time.

Speaking about how he arrived at his stand-out facial hairstyle, the former UFC fighter said:

"It started out as a joke. I grew this manly beard one time and I shaved it and grew a mustache and it just kinda grew from there.. and now I can't shave it because people love it. Sorry, it pays the bills."

In another interview, 'Uncle Creepy' said that his mustache and nickname both started as jokes, and even if he wished to change them now, he couldn't. Ian McCall once shaved his mustache, but the consequences were grave. He said:

"I cut it once and I went to the gym. And everyone was like, 'What are you doing? That makes you money.. Grow it back out.' So, it's on all my t-shirts, you know, I have a hair product sponsor, a mustache wax. Business again."

Watch Ian McCall's interview here:

#1 - Mike Beltran - MMA referee

Mike Beltran

Mike Beltran is one of the most popular UFC referees and the owner of the baddest piece of facial hair in the history of MMA. In his early days, Beltran competed in professional MMA but later switched to a career in refereeing.

Mike Beltran is a former US Marine who caught the public eye because of his Viking-style mustache that stretches nearly to his waist. He has refereed some of the most high-profile fights in the UFC, like Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson in 2018.

Mike Beltran also refereed the recently-held UFC 263, perhaps with his mustache tucked inside. Previous instances of Beltran stepping inside the octagon with a seemingly chopped mustache have caused quite an uproar. Despite sporting a shorter mustache compared to his usual legendary length, Beltran holds the crown for the best facial hairstyle in the UFC.

Beltran is most likely going to sport the legendary facial hairstyle for the rest of his life, as he doesn't like shaving. Speaking about his mustache, the UFC referee said:

“I’ve always hated shaving. It’s just me. it’s just who I am. I think people are very judgmental with people by their appearance or how they look, or whatever. Some people like it (the mustache), some people don’t. I’m used to it now. I really didn’t care what people thought or what people said, because this is who I am," said Mike Beltran.

Mike Beltran was mentored by another iconic MMA referee, John McCarthy, popularly known as 'Big John'.

"If it wasn’t for Big John McCarthy’s unselfish dedication and believing in me, I wouldn’t be here today." -Mike Beltran

Edited by Avinash Tewari