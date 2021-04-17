3 fighters that benefitted from the smaller octagon at the UFC Apex

The pandemic has forced the UFC into holding most of its events behind closed doors at its Apex venue in Las Vegas. Due to the reduced size of this location, the UFC had to use the smaller octagon for these shows.

The standard UFC octagon is 30 feet in diameter with an area of approximately 746 square feet, while the smaller octagon used at the UFC Apex is just 25 feet in diameter and has an area of around 518 square feet.

With such a difference between the two cage sizes, fighters have had to adjust in their bouts during the pandemic. Some fighters have used this to their advantage more than others.

Here are 3 fighters who benefitted from the smaller octagon at the UFC Apex.

#3 Francis Ngannou

UFC 260 took place on March 26, 2021, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC heavyweight title was on the line as Stipe Mioic faced Francis Ngannou in the main event.

It was a rematch of UFC 220 in Boston, where Miocic dominated the previously unbeaten Ngannou over five rounds. However, the return bout was scheduled for the smaller octagon.

The challenger Ngannou took full advantage of his cozier surroundings. He stalked the champion and was able to pepper him with crisp, powerful strikes whilst defending the one takedown Miocic attempted in the first round.

Miocic was unable to create the distance he needed in the 25-foot cage and was knocked out cold by Ngannou in the second round.

The new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou showed improved takedown defense and precise boxing, but the smaller octagon definitely helped him in his victory.

# 2 Jan Blachowicz

UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya

The UFC Apex played host to the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya. The New Zealand middleweight world champion was attempting to become a two-division UFC titleholder.

The defending champion Blachowicz used the smaller octagon perfectly to upset the previously undefeated Adesanya. He took the center of the octagon early in the fight and dictated the pace of the bout.

The Last Stylebender was unable to use his footwork to avoid Polish Power. Blachowicz used great timing and the lack of space in the octagon to take the Kiwi down and dominate him in the later rounds.

If the two ever rematch, it would be interesting to see if the larger octagon could lead to a different result.

#1 Derek Brunson

UFC Fight Night: Brunson v Holland

UFC middleweight contenders Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland were the main event of UFC Vegas 22 at the Apex.

Big Mouth Kevin Holland was riding a five-fight win streak heading into the bout. But it was veteran Derek Brunson who used the smaller octagon to his advantage.

He used the tighter confines to take down the dangerous striker Holland over and over again. Aside from a brief flurry from Holland in the second round, it was a flawless performance by Brunson.

Every man must fulfill his mission 🎯. When I won, I won. When I lost, I learned . Blonde Brunson undefeated! 😤 pic.twitter.com/eShXj5TzMu — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 5, 2021