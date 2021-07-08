3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC 264

UFC 264 is expected to be the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, with the octagon's most prominent star, Conor McGregor, returning to action in a high-stakes trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Despite its obvious lack of championship fights, UFC 264 will go down as one of the most stacked cards of late, with several high-profile fighters slated to fight.

In the co-main event, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Gilbert Burns will jockey for position as they make their case for a shot at Kamaru Usman's welterweight title. Knockout specialists Greg Hardy and Tai Tuivasa will also duke it out in the main card as they attempt to make their way into the heavyweight division's top 15.

Needless to say, a huge segment of MMA fans will tune in to UFC 264 on Saturday. While it's shaping up to be one of the most exciting PPVs in recent memory, we don't expect it to be flawless. With that in mind, here are three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC 264.

Fight to look forward to at UFC 264: Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

Sean O'Malley will fight UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho at #UFC264, Moutinho's manager told @marc_raimondi.



O'Malley first mentioned Moutinho as his new opponent on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/gJN84DMP5a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 30, 2021

Rising star Sean O'Malley will take on newcomer Kris Moutinho, who stepped in on short notice for Louis Smolka. 'Da Last Samurai' was forced to pull out of UFC 264 after reportedly suffering a staph infection.

After suffering his first loss against Marlon 'Chito' Vera in August 2020, O'Malley returned earlier this year, scoring a rebound win against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. On Saturday, 'Sugar' will look for another spectacular knockout to add to his ever-growing highlight reel.

Moutinho, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins in the minor leagues. Not much is expected from the 28-year-old action fighter, as it will be the first time he appears inside the octagon.

When news broke that Smolka was withdrawing from his showdown with O'Malley, several fighters volunteered to step in as a replacement. But the UFC's decision to book O'Malley against a relative unknown indicates that they want 'The Sugar Show' to keep going.

Nonetheless, an O'Malley showcase is just the right fight to raise the hype level of the crowd in attendance. Though the outcome is predictable, this bantamweight fight is definitely one to look forward to.

