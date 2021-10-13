3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont takes place this weekend. The event, which goes down at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, will feature an intriguing main event showdown in the women's featherweight division.

Two weeks after having her fight with Macy Chiasson canceled due to missing weight, Aspen Ladd will attempt to put her career on the right path by stepping up on short notice against Norma Dumont. Ladd will finally be returning to the octagon after back-to-back fight cancelations.

In the co-main event, up-and-coming heavyweight Carlos Felipe takes on ageless wonder Andrei Arlovski. Meanwhile, veteran Jim Miller will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid against UFC upstart Erick Gonzalez.

In terms of name value, Saturday night's card doesn't have a lot to offer. However, the event should still deliver some solid action.

With that in mind, here are three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Fight Night 195: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Manon Fiorot

Top prospect Manon Fiorot will look for her third straight UFC victory as she squares off against Brazilian Mayra Bueno Silva.

With seven victories in a row, 'The Beast' made a strong impression by securing back-to-back finishes in her first two outings in the UFC. In each of those instances, Fiorot displayed aggression, taking out Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci with her high-octane striking.

Meanwhile, Silva has collected a solid 2-1-1 record since making her way to the UFC. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, the Brazilian holds submission wins over Gillian Robertson and Mara Romero Borella. In her latest outing, Silva fought Montana De La Rosa to a draw, pushing her overall record to 7-1-1.

Fiorot and Silva will clash as they try to stand out in the women's bantamweight division. With champion Amanda Nunes still as dominant as ever, it's about time the 135-pound weight class gets an infusion of new talent.

