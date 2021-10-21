3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori could be the combo breaker MMA fans need after back-to-back weeks of bland events. Also known as UFC Fight Night 196, the event will take place on Saturday, October 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will feature an explosive middleweight matchup atop the marquee as top contenders Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori try to return to the win column. Saturday night's event will also see an intriguing lightweight battle between Ricky Glenn and Grant Dawson, as well as the return of fan-favorite Jessica-Rose Clark, who faces Joselyne Edwards.

With two bona fide stars in the main event, UFC Fight Night 196 is shaping up to be a must-see show. However, it runs into the same problem as other non-pay-per-view events in that it's a top-heavy show that heavily relies on unheralded fighters in the undercard.

So there's still the possibility for the UFC to lay a big, fat egg for a third straight week. On that note, let's take a look at three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Fight Night 196: Alex Caceres vs. Seung-Woo Choi

UFC Fight Night 196: Alex Caceres vs. Seung-Woo Choi

Two under-the-radar featherweights will clash as cage veteran Alex Caceres takes on Seung-Woo Choi in a sneaky Fight of the Night candidate at UFC Fight Night 196.

Even before he got to the UFC, Caceres stood out to MMA fans as he was seen as somewhat of a comic relief in the The Ultimate Fighter season 12. Although Caceres lost before making it to the finale, he ultimately made his way into the octagon and has been a mainstay over the past decade.

Throughout his UFC tenure, Caceres has been inconsistently going back between wins and defeats. However, 'Bruce Leeroy' appears to be finally finding his groove in recent years as he has strung together four straight victories for the first time in his UFC stint. Lest we forget, Caceres is only 33 years old despite being with the company for over a decade.

Meanwhile, Choi is similarly on a hot-streak with three straight victories in his most recent outings. The South Korean did not have the most ideal start to his UFC career, to say the least. He suffered back-to-back losses to Movsar Evloev and Gavin Tucker in his first two UFC appearances. Since then, Choi has been nothing short of impressive.

This has the potential to be an action-packed matchup. With both men desperate to stand out in a loaded 145-pound division, it's safe to expect great performances from Caceres and Choi.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard