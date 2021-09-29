3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

After putting on one of the most stacked pay-per-views of the year, the UFC returns to Las Vegas for UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker at the Apex Center. The event will kick-off the month of October with a card filled with promising matchups.

The main event will see a collision between two Brazilian contenders at different stages in their careers. Former title challenger Santos will look to return to relevance while the up-and-coming Walker attempts to reach new heights.

Aspiring contenders Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus will square off as they look to climb the rankings in the middleweight division. With both coming off losses, the competitors are in need of a timely rebound win.

However, fans can't expect Fight Night 193 to be as entertaining as the recently concluded UFC 266. As is the case with non-pay-per-view events, the card doesn't boast too many high profile fighters. With that in mind, here are three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Fight Night 193: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Night 193: Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price [Photo via @hybridufc]

Alex Oliveira, a.k.a the other 'Cowboy' in MMA, will take on Niko Price in what should be a Fight of the Night frontrunner at UFC Fight Night 193.

One of the most active competitors on the roster, Oliveira has consistently been putting on entertaining fights since 2015. Saturday night's event will mark his 21st appearance in the UFC and his second outing this year. Despite losing two in a row, Oliveira still poses a danger to any welterweight competitor in the octagon.

Meanwhile, Price has proven that hearing the judges' scorecards has never been his thing. He'll either finish his opponents off or get himself finished trying. Out of 19 professional fights, 'The Hybrid' has only gone the distance twice.

Right now, though, Price is on a slippery slope. The Florida native landed on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Michel Pereira at UFC 264 in his last time out. He's in danger of suffering his second consecutive loss and his fourth in six fights.

Oliveira vs. Price is frankly a great piece of matchmaking on the UFC's part. It makes sense to pit two unranked standouts against each other to see which one will take a step closer to the top 15.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham