3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 33

After putting on a spectacular card last weekend, the UFC returns to its APEX for UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland. The card might not be as star-studded as last week's event, but hardcore fans should still find it intriguing.

In the main event, middleweight contenders Hall and Strickland will jockey for position in hopes of moving one step closer into title contention. With both men enjoying successful runs of four straight wins, whoever comes out of UFC Vegas 33 as the victor could land a UFC middleweight title shot in the near future.

A heavyweight clash between Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukaus was originally scheduled as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 33. However, the battle of heavy-hitters was scrapped last minute due to undisclosed reasons.

UFC Vegas 33 is not a stacked card, to say the least. However, there are a few intriguing matchups that should make the event watchable. With that in mind, let's take a look at which three fights you should look forward to and which two are likely to disappoint.

#3. Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 33: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

UFC Vegas 33: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya [@raniyahyamma]

Unheralded bantamweights Kyung Ho Kang and Rani Yahya will take center stage in the co-main event, after two of the division's top dogs faced off last weekend. With both men coming off victories, it'll be interesting to see who can get their momentum going.

Kang has strung together three wins in a row to rebound from his split decision loss against Ricardo Ramos. The South Korean fighter has been on a roll, winning six out of his last seven fights. The last time he saw action was in 2019, but if he can make it four in a row at UFC Vegas 33, Kang could find himself inside the top 15.

Yahya, meanwhile, returned to the win column in March with an impressive submission win over Ray Rodriguez. This Saturday, Yahya will try to prove that he has more left in the tank as he looks to spoil the return of 'Mr. Perfect.'

