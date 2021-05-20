3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 27

The biggest MMA promotion returns to the APEX facility in the "entertainment capital of the world" for UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt.

UFC Vegas 27 won't be as star-studded as the recently concluded UFC 262, but it features a couple of significant fights that could determine title matchups for the bantamweight and women's strawweight divisions.

Just like any other card, UFC Vegas 27 could shape up to be a mixed bag with some scintillating fights, as well as a few duds. On that note, let's look at which three bouts are likely to deliver and which two could disappoint.

Fight to look forward to: Ricardo Ramos vs Bill Algeo

Featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Bill Algeo will square off in the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 27. The bout could be an under-the-radar Fight of the Night candidate.

Ramos went 4-1 at bantamweight before winning his first two fights in the 145-pound weight class. But the Brazilian suffered a devastating TKO loss to Lerone Murphy during his last outing at UFC Fight Island 1. The 25-year-old will try to get back in the win column against a formidable opponent.

Algeo has been bouncing back between wins and losses since 2019. Fresh off a unanimous decision win over Spike Carlyle, the 31-year-old will attempt to extend his winning streak to two.

With Algeo's dynamic offense and disregard for defense; and Ramos's penchant for looking for the finish, this bout has the makings of a highly competitive 15-minute barnburner.

Fight that will likely disappoint: Court McGee vs Claudio Silva

Two octagon veterans looking to get back in the win column will collide as former TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) winner Court McGee locks horns with Claudio Silva.

'The Crusher' has been going through a rough stretch and is on the longest losing streak of his career. He dropped three straight against Diego Lima, Sean Brady and Carlos Condit.

Silva had a promising start in the UFC after he went 5-0 over five years in the promotion. He also holds notable wins over the likes of Leon Edwards and Nordine Taleb. He suffered his first defeat in the octagon when he was outpointed by James Krause at UFC Fight Night 180.

McGee has shown steady signs of decline throughout the years. His relentless attitude can no longer make up for his lack of physicality, which could play a significant role in his fight against Silva. It's very likely that 'The Crusher' is marching toward a fourth straight defeat in a one-sided affair.

Fight to look forward to: Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza

Rose Namajunas recaptured the UFC women's strawweight crown at UFC 261. If Weili Zhang isn't granted an immediate rematch, the winner of Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza could emerge as 'Thug' Rose's first challenger.

Xiaonan has been nothing short of dominant since arriving in the UFC. She's undefeated in the octagon with six straight wins via unanimous decision. However, the Chinese fighter hasn't earned a single stoppage after spending nearly four years in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Esparza has a ton of momentum behind her after collecting four consecutive wins, with notable victories over Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez. In her two most recent bouts, 'Cookie Monster' fell on the sunny side of close split decisions.

Xiaonan and Esparza will both present interesting storylines if they challenge Namajunas for the title. Esparza shares history with the champ; she handed young Rose her first UFC defeat years ago. Meanwhile, Xiaonan will try to avenge her compatriot and bring the strawweight title back to China.

Fight that will likely disappoint: Ben Rothwell vs Chris Barnett

Ben Rothwell will make his first octagon appearance of 2021 at UFC Vegas 27 after his fight with Philipe Lins fell through. A true veteran of the sport, Rothwell has 50 MMA fights under his resume and has been with the UFC since 2009.

The 39-year-old will welcome Chris Barnett, who will make his octagon debut after establishing his name in the regional circuit. Barnett is on a hot streak of six consecutive victories, four of which came by knockout.

Both combatants are massive fighters with knockout power, which means the fight can go in two directions. The heavyweight showdown could either end early via knockout or go the distance in a 15-minute, fatigue-inducing slow grind.

Fight to look forward to: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight spitfires Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt are en route to a collision course in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Fight fans can expect fireworks from the get-go as Font and Garbrandt will likely go straight at each other, looking for a kill shot.

The UFC bantamweight title picture is in limbo as champion Aljamain Sterling recovers from neck surgery. When 'Funkmaster' returns, his first title defense will be a rematch against former champion Petr Yan. Their first fight came to a controversial end and saw the belt changing hands after the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee.

Nonetheless, the stakes are high for this battle between ranked bantamweights Font and Garbrandt; the victor would likely earn a date against the winner of Sterling vs Yan. If Sterling is sidelined for much longer than currently anticipated, an interim title fight between Yan and the winner of UFC Vegas 27's main event could very well materialize.