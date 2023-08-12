There are some serious talents within the ONE Championship lightweight division that are patiently waiting on the sidelines for the promotion to unveil the two names that will contest for the interim divisional gold.

And while whichever permutation guarantees a slugfest for fans, the promotion's matchmakers - with the elite warriors on their list - have a tough assignment to execute.

It certainly is a problem that they'll welcome with open hands, though, as they get things moving in the 170-pound division before the return of reigning and defending kingpin Christian Lee.

'The Warrior' will likely return to the circle next year to resume his dominance across two divisions, but in the meantime, two new superstars will hold the fort for the chief.

While the promotion finalizes the details, we look at three matchups that will give the watching world a pulsating five-round war for the ONE interim lightweight world title on the global stage of ONE Championship.

#3 Shinya Aoki vs. Dagi Arslanaliev

As a former divisional king and because of his lengthy experience, Shinya Aoki is a name that has to be thrown in a dialogue discussing possible avenues for the 26 pounds of gold.

Some may argue that with three back-to-back losses in two disciplines, ‘Tobikan Judan’ is already showing signs of aging.

But before those guys carry on with their irrational argument, combat sports fans know that experience typically equates to excitement – and the 40-year-old has plenty of that.

He will come prepared in all areas, as proven in all his world title fights on the global stage. And a dance partner who’s just as well-rounded as him – and an athlete that will make life difficult for the veteran – is No.2-ranked Dagi Arslanaliev.

The 28-year-old Turk has finished all his wins in ONE Championship and is equally menacing on the feet or the mats.

While he does possess a better knockout ability than the Tokyo-based icon, his ground game moves will be put under the spotlight against the decorated BJJ superstar, which will make for an intense meet if they collide for the strap.

#2 Ok Rae Yoon vs Saygid Izagakhmaev

If the ex-divisional king wants to impress the waiting king, there's no better man for him to lock horns with than No.3-ranked Saygid Izagakhmaev.

The Dagestani wizard has churned out a trio of sublime victories to back the hype surrounding his arrival. Besides, he was a hot favorite to gain a shot at Lee's gold before the champion was forced to put his career on hold.

As such, a win over a man who's barely shown any signs of weaknesses will be the best way to earn him a rubber match against the two-division superstar.

Moreover, Ok is eager to run it back against Lee after being finished by the Singaporean-American inside the ONE Championship circle in August last year.

He got his career back on track at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, and with him still occupying the No.1-ranked spot, it makes total sense for him to be included.

Izagakhmaev will have no issues, though, as he seeks to build his legacy and follow in the footsteps of his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov to attain gold in MMA.

After all, if the Russian superstar wins, he will be the rightful owner of the interim strap with two back-to-back wins over a pair of titleholders.

That alone will keep 'The Warrior' on his toes when he puts his fighting hat back on.

#1 Dagi Arslanaliev vs Saygid Izagakhmaev

This is a battle that has a finish written all over it. A match between two beasts that will be an intense and captivating show for the masses.

As such, a war between two of Dagestani's best lightweights on the planet, Dagi Arslanaliev and Saygid Izagakhmaev, finds itself at number one on this list simply because either man has done enough to wear the prestigious prize around their waist in their time at ONE Championship.

Whether it's their moves on the mats or their savage ability to press at opponents behind their ruthless grappling, both men are guaranteed to thrill the world with a drama-filled 25-minute war.

With a proven track record and a combined amount of 25 finishes between them, another highlight-reel finish seems to be the only plausible outcome.

As mentioned earlier, both fighters are not only the top lightweights at the promotion alongside Lee, but they are arguably among the best warriors across all organizations.

It’ll be interesting to see which warriors take a step up to tango for the interim world title strap. And whichever it may be, it’ll only lead to a more intense unification bout with the youngest male MMA world champion, Christian Lee.