3 fights for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's potential MMA debut

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been a dominant force in ONE Super Series. But the 24-year-old isn’t stopping there. He has already signaled his intent to making the giant leap toward mixed martial arts competition.

The Thai superstar says that after he wins the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, there will be nothing left for him to achieve in Muay Thai and will then focus his efforts solely on MMA.

‘The Iron Man’ returns to action to face Savvas Michael in the tournament semifinals, which resumes at ONE 161 this August. That being said, Rodtang could have a handful of meaningful challenges waiting for him.

‘The Iron Man’ competed in his first professional Muay Thai bout when he was just 10 years old and has amassed over 300 bouts throughout his career. With over 200 wins to his name and at a relatively young age, it would not surprise anyone if Rodtang were to make the transition to MMA very soon.

At ONE X earlier this year, the Thai superstar was able to get his first taste of MMA action in a unique super-fight in the circle. He faced MMA legend Demetrious Johnson in a special-rules bout that showcased both Muay Thai and MMA in alternating rounds.

While the fight did not end in his favor, Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s determination was evident as he refused to tap out from a deep rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. He also terrorized Johnson on the feet when in his element.

Should Rodtang make his MMA debut, here are three opponents he could consider facing.

#3. Answering the call of Lito Adiwang

ONE strawweight contender Lito Adiwang had previously expressed his desire to move up to flyweight and challenge Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a Muay Thai bout in ONE Super Series, if he was given the opportunity. However, the Filipino also welcomed the idea of facing Rodtang in his first MMA bout.

Adiwang, who traces his martial arts roots to Wushu and western boxing, has used his striking prowess to knock out seven of his opponents in his 13 career wins. He is one of the most explosive and powerful strikers on the ONE roster. It would be interesting to see Adiwang test his power against such a skilled striker in Rodtang.

Make no mistake though, Adiwang has a lot more tools in his arsenal to claim a finish against Rodtang in a variety of ways. ‘Thunder Kid’ has four submission victories to his name and certainly knows how to assert his ground game when necessary.

Both fighters will give up a little something to the other if they face each other, with Adiwang needing to move up in weight while Rodtang will be in slightly unfamiliar territory.

#2. A striking battle with knockout threat Yuya Wakamatsu

While Adiwang is more of a well-rounded threat, Rodtang Jitmuangnon could choose to compete against a purely offensive-minded striker so that he can ease into the MMA ruleset.

Japanese stalwart Yuya Wakamatsu can be a good challenge for ‘The Iron Man'. The former ONE flyweight world title challenger has been in the circle with the best in the world, including both Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. He not only has the experience, but the skill to compete against a warrior like Rodtang.

Wakamatsu also has arguably the most powerful hands in ONE’s flyweight MMA division.

‘Little Piranha’ has 11 knockouts in 15 wins and is currently the third-ranked fighter in the division. His knockout power would be tested if he were to face the man they call ‘The Iron Man’.

Wakamatsu may not have hundreds of striking battles under his belt, but he’s certainly more experienced in MMA than Rodtang Jitmuangnon. With 20 bouts over a seven-year MMA career, Wakamatsu would need all the advantages he can get against the Thai superstar.

#1. Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty III in MMA

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Jonathan Haggerty in their first two meetings, which were both action-packed from start to end. While Rodtang may not be too interested in a third match in Muay Thai, having already proven himself the better striker, a third fight in the global MMA ruleset of ONE Championship could be a different story.

To make matters more interesting, Haggerty, too, has expressed interest in transitioning to MMA at some point in his career. He even offered to step in for Rodtang against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, had the Thai phenom fallen out of the fight for any reason.

‘The General’ went as far as to say he believed that he would have been a tougher challenge for Johnson due to his superior athleticism.

Haggerty certainly has the moves, which he learned from training in his father’s MMA gym at a young age. His familiarity with Rodtang Jitmuangnon could revert to both men going back to their striking roots, but the fans should enjoy it nonetheless.

Given how even these two men are on paper, it could open up another heated chapter in their storied rivalry.

