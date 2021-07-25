3 legendary UFC fighters who were their own worst enemy

Rivalries are a fact of life in the UFC. Fighters find themselves butting heads in more ways than one, with their contests spilling over into their personal lives. It's to be expected and has often proven to be a great boon for the UFC business-wise.

Look no further than UFC 229, the promotion's most successful pay-per-view ever. The show was headlined by the deeply personal lightweight title grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Had the two been pals heading into the fight, it's debatable as to whether or not the show would've done as well as it did.

There are, however, other times where UFC fighters have found a very different kind of nemesis to tangle with. It's the fighter they see in the mirror. While their exceptional careers speak for themselves, these three have still suffered a few blips on the radar.

From personal issues to misconduct to over-confidence, these three UFC legends have had a bad habit of getting in their own way at times.

#3. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

The first moment of Jon Jones hurting his illustrious career goes all the way back to December 2009. During his fight with Matt Hamill, the dominant Jones got himself disqualified after a series of illegal elbows. To this day, it is the one blemish on his otherwise undefeated record. Jones’ sole loss came by way of himself.

In the years since, the greatest light heavyweight fighter of all time has derailed his own momentum more than once. Between his cocaine use and old habit of getting blackout drunk a week before his fights, ’Bones’ has often been intensely self-destructive.

Jackson Wink Academy’s finest student further shot himself in the foot after a hit-and-run accident. His behavior in the aftermath and the severity of the crime led to the UFC stripping him of his light heavyweight title in April 2015.

His continued victories in the UFC are all the more impressive considering his lengthy suspensions and mishaps. In 2021, Jones is bigger and stronger than ever thanks to his planned move up to heavyweight. Unfortunately, dream fights with the likes of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic will have to wait.

Jones is currently on hiatus due to pay disputes with UFC president Dana White.

#2. Former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz

The former Strikeforce welterweight champion is making his long-awaited return this September. He hasn’t fought since his infamous UFC 183 clash with Anderson Silva in January 2015.

In the six years since then, Nick Diaz has frequently butted heads with the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his marijuana use. At one point, the Stockton triathlete was looking at a whopping five-year suspension following UFC 183. Additional complaints have focused on Diaz’s whereabouts and his penchant for not sharing them with USADA. As punishment, he received a one-year sanction from USADA in 2018.

Over the years, Diaz has also been known to grow frustrated with reporters and no-show grappling events. The most infamous of all his antics is the Strikeforce: Nashville brawl. When Jason Miller got in the cage after a Dan Henderson/Jake Shields match, all hell broke loose.

Before anyone really knew what was going on, the Diaz brothers and the entire Cesar Gracie team were in the ring. Miller, who had just shoved Gilbert Melendez, found himself on the receiving end of a ferocious beating. The incident lives on in infamy to this day.

A strong-chinned Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with incredible cardio, Diaz has missed six of his prime athletic years. ‘Diablo’ turns 38 next month and - regardless of how his rematch with Robbie Lawler goes - is likely now on the tail end of his career.

#1. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was one heck of a grappler. Ronda Rousey’s bone-breaking armbar was the stuff of legend. The submission hold was as painful as it was inescapable. With it, Rousey racked up an impressive nine submission wins.

Unfortunately for the judoka, her preoccupation with boxing towards the tail end of her career went poorly. While Rousey was a powerful striker - as demonstrated by her one punch demolition of Bethe Correia - she wasn’t the most skilled.

Receiving tutelage from the always controversial Edmond Tarverdyan, Rousey lost her UFC 193 fight with Holly Holm. Holm, a seasoned professional boxer, out-struck and out-manoeuvred Rousey before knocking her out in round two.

Notorious for her trash talk and confidence, the loss visibly shattered Rousey. After a long hiatus - during which Rousey has admitted to suffering from severe depression - she returned at UFC 207.

Instead of returning to the grappling that had made her a world beater, Rousey attempted to box Amanda Nunes. To the surprise of no one, it did not go well. The once unstoppable Rousey was done in via TKO at the 48 second mark of round one.

Between her over-confidence in boxing and her struggle with handling defeat, Ronda Rousey’s perfect record was undone. One of the biggest stars the UFC has ever seen, Rousey bowed out shortly after the Nunes defeat and moved into professional wrestling for a spell.

Now married to Travis Browne and pregnant with their first child, it seems highly unlikely Rousey will ever return to right the wrongs of her closing stretch in the UFC.

Edited by Jack Cunningham