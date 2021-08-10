3 legendary UFC heavyweights who could have beaten Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou has been a ferocious force inside the UFC octagon since his arrival to the organization in 2015. He stormed his way past heavyweights to eventually become the UFC heavyweight champion this year when he viciously knocked out former champ Stipe Miocic. Even for the fellow fighters competing in the heavyweight division, Ngannou's power is a spine-chilling aspect.

Now waiting to potentially face interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the undisputed title, Francis Ngannou will look to defend his belt for the first time since winning it earlier this year.

Though it'll be an intriguing match-up of styles, Ciryl Gane may pose a significant threat to 'The Predator' and his newly conquered throne. However, before that happens, we'd like to indulge in some fantasy matchmaking.

Let's take a look at 3 heavyweight fighters from the past who would have effectively beaten the Cameroonian champion had they still been active:

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Francis Ngannou

Brock Lesnar

WWE superstar and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar first came to the UFC in 2008. The wrestling phenom lost his debut bout to top contender Frank Mir.

Lesnar came in with a background in college wrestling and professional wrestling, making him a strong contender in the stacked UFC heavyweight division. Learning from his defeat, Lesnar then went on a four-fight winning streak, claiming the title against Randy Couture in the process. He defended the title in a rematch against Frank Mir and then Shane Carwin, eventually losing the belt to Cain Velasquez.

There is no doubt that Brock Lesnar was equipped with the necessary skillset to beat a striker like Francis Ngannou. In his fight against Carwin, Lesnar came through adversity after being dominated on the feet and absorbing some vicious ground and pound. Lesnar's durability and heart were on full display at UFC 116 as 'The Beast' came back stronger in the second round to finally submit Carwin with an arm-triangle choke.

Watch highlights from the fight below:

It would have been intriguing to see Brock Lesnar fight against a phenomenal striker like 'The Predator', especially with Ngannou's improved takedown defense. It is evident with Lesnar's octagon history that he would have been an exciting challenge for the reigning heavyweight king Francis Ngannou.

#2. Frank Mir vs. Francis Ngannou

Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren - Weigh In

Frank Mir is hailed as one of the best heavyweights of all time, not only in the UFC but in the sport of MMA as a whole. The former two-time heavyweight champion had an outstanding career inside the octagon. Mir built an impressive resume by defeating the likes of Mirko Cro Cop, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar, 'Minotauro' Nogueira, Cheik Congo, and Roy Nelson.

Although Frank Mir came to the sport of MMA from a wrestling background, the American possessed some power in his hands in his prime. His grappling was a sight to behold as he showcased it in full-flow in his fight with 'Big Nog'.

Watch Mir's prowess on the ground against Nogueira below:

Frank Mir was one of the best inside the cage, and a fight between a prime-Mir and Francis Ngannou would have been a stellar match-up for the fans. Styles make fights, and this would have been a classic grappler vs. striker matchup.

If Francis Ngannou was in the Frank Mir era, it'd have been one of the most anticipated events for the fans and the MMA community. Mir would have potentially outwrestled Francis Ngannou and as a submission specialist would have posed huge complications for 'The Predator' on the ground.

#1. Daniel Cormier vs. Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier

It would be a crime not to include Daniel 'DC' Cormier when talking about the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time. The former Olympic wrestler turned mixed martial artist has left behind one of the greatest legacies in the sport of MMA.

Daniel Cormier has had some incredible highs in the UFC...



UFC 187 🏆

UFC 226 🏆



Tonight he looks to add to his legacy 👊 #UFC230pic.twitter.com/6AV1sOlm7s — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 3, 2018

Cormier held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight belts simultaneously in 2018 after he dethroned Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. Cormier, with his phenomenal wrestling skills, would have posed serious trouble for Francis Ngannou if he were to face him at any point in his career.

Though Ngannou's power is scary and has managed to worry 'DC' in the past, there is no doubt that if Cormier were to fight 'The Predator', it would be no easy bout for the African. Francis Ngannou would have to fight through the pressure of Cormier's tiring wrestling and grappling, along with his underrated but highly effective striking.

Here's Daniel Cormier reacting to Jon Anik's comments on him potentially fighting Francis Ngannou if he were active:

DC’s face when he realized he could’ve been booked against Francis Ngannou 😭 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/eaOFLP7gtM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 28, 2021

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane is rumored to take place before the end of 2021. How do you see that fight going? Tell us below!

