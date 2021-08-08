"See you soon boy" - Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane defeating Derrick Lewis and capturing the interim title at UFC 265

Current UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou reacted to Ciryl Gane capturing the interim heavyweight title after defeating Derrick Lewis via TKO at UFC 265.

'The Predator' was all praise for Gane and showed excitement in anticipation for their potential heavyweight title unification fight. Ngannou tweeted:

"Impressive performance from Gane ! He's now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265"

Impressive performance from Gane !

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

Ciryl Gane dominated Derrick Lewis from the very first round in their main event bout on UFC 265 pay-per-view. The Frenchman established his distance early, owing to his Muay-Thai skills that led to an undefeated career.

The tall heavyweight started landing jabs and leg kicks on Lewis, which 'The Black Beast' had no answers for. Gane finally managed to overwhelm Lewis with his voluminous striking and unleashed some vicious ground and pound on Lewis before the referee jumped in to stop the fight.

Francis Ngannou seemed to have watched the contest closely, as is seen from his reaction in the tweet. Ngannou will now face Gane for the undisputed heavyweight title. He will look to defend his belt for the first time after winning it from Stipe Miocic earlier this year.

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, the mega-fight still hangs in limbo

As Ciryl Gane enjoys his new interim title and will look to unify it by focusing his attention on Francis Ngannou, there is another fighter in the heavyweight mix who comes into the limelight: Jon Jones.

Arguably the greatest fighter of all time in the UFC and MMA, Jon Jones has repeatedly stated that he's moving up to heavyweight. He was expected to fight Francis Ngannou as the Nigerian's first title defense, but the negotiations fell through.

Former champion Stipe Miocic has claimed that he deserves the title shot after his long and successful reign. However, Miocic has reportedly even agreed to fight Jon Jones. That said, Jon Jones has a flair for drama and might surprise everyone as he wild-cards his way into the heavyweight title picture.

The UFC will look to set up intriguing matchups for all the exciting contenders in the 265-pound division. However, as it stands, there is a new challenger in the division, and his name is Ciryl Gane.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Avinash Tewari