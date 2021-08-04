What is Ciryl Gane's Muay Thai record?

Before signing with the UFC, Ciryl Gane built an unbeaten 13-0 Muay Thai record.

The No.3-ranked UFC heavyweight is just days away from fighting Derrick Lewis for the interim UFC heavyweight title.

While reaching this stage is no small feat in the world of combat sports, the pace at which 'Bon Gamin' burst onto the MMA scene and achieved this spot is what makes the fight this weekend all the more intriguing.

Before stepping into the world of mixed martial arts, Ciryl Gane competed in Muay Thai across various organizations.

His first listed fight came against Cyril Omahri in November 2014. He marked his professional debut with a first-round KO victory.

His last fight in pro Muay Thai took place on June 9, 2018 against Cameroonian opponent Daniel Lentie at Le Nuit De l'Impact 4 in Saintes, France. Ciryl Gane provided his Muay Thai career with a picture-perfect ending, repeating what he did in his first fight by winning via first-round TKO.

Over his four-year-long Muay Thai career, Ciryl Gane garnered a record of 13-0-0. Out of the thirteen wins, nine came via TKO and four came by way of decision. He also won the 201-pound 'Academie Francaise de Muay Thai' title, which he defended successfully once before shifting over to MMA.

Ciryl Gane has remains undefeted in Muay Thai and MMA

Ciryl Gane has remained undefeated in his MMA career thus far. He made his professional MMA debut in August 2018 in Montreal, Canada.

After collecting three victories, Gane signed with the UFC and made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 in August 2019. He defeated Raphael Pessoa via first-round submission to make his mark on the biggest combat sports promotion.

Gane defeated opponent after opponent and now holds a professional record of 9-0. Hs last win came over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30 in June.

Now, a month-and-a-half later, Ciryl Gane is ready to take on one of the division's most dangerous strikers in Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title.

Do you think Ciryl Gane will stretch his undefeated streak to an even 10-0? Or will 'The Black Beast' add another head to his list of victims in front of his home crowd in Houston? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

