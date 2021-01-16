3 most likely UFC lightweights that could be Nate Diaz's opponent

UFC fan-favorite Nate Diaz will be making his highly awaited return to the octagon in 2021. While speaking to TheMacLife, UFC president Dana White revealed that the Stockton slugger would step back into the octagon for the first time since his UFC 244 loss to Jorge Masvidal back in 2019.

Amid the pandemic, both Nick and Nate Diaz have been posting clips and images of them in training. Elder brother Nick also sent the MMA world into a frenzy, as he reportedly claimed that he is open to returning to the octagon. However, the focus has now slowly shifted to Nate.

While Dana White admitted that Nate Diaz's return to the octagon would occur under lightweight circumstances, the UFC president has ruled out former interim champion Tony Ferguson as a potential opponent for Diaz.

This article takes an in-depth look at three lightweight fighters who could welcome Nate Diaz back into the division and the UFC later this year.

3. Justin Gaethje: The Highlight could be the perfect return fight for Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje could cross paths soon

Justin Gaethje is coming off the back of the most crushing loss of his career to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Having won the interim UFC lightweight championship in a barnburner of a fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, Gaethje booked his ticket to an undisputed world title fight against Khabib.

At UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi last year, Justin welcomed Nurmagomedov back to the octagon for the first time since UFC 242. In one of the most clinical Khabib Nurmagomedov performances of all time, the lightweight champion retained his title with ease, submitting The Highlight in round two of their fight.

On the hunt for redemption, Justin Gaethje will be aiming to get back on winning terms once he returns to the octagon. And that could very well be against Nate Diaz. Dana White hinted towards a potential Diaz-Gaethje showdown in a recent interview, once the self-proclaimed West Coast Gangster returns to the promotion.

2. Winner of Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler: Nate Diaz could face the winner of the UFC 257 co-main event

Dan Hooker will welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC

The co-main event of UFC 257 is another exciting fight in the lightweight division that fight fans look forward to seeing. The sensational Dan Hooker is ready to welcome UFC debutant Michael Chandler to the octagon for his first promotional fight.

The co-main event winner is guaranteed to earn himself a prominent spot in the stacked lightweight division. While Daniel Cormier believes that either the winner of Hooker vs. Chandler should call out Conor McGregor (given he beats Dustin Poirier), the idea of a fight against Nate Diaz isn't too bad either.

Both Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler are solid match-ups for Nate Diaz. The stronger case being for The Hangman in this situation. In the past, Diaz has praised Hooker on social media and someone who loves to throw down in the octagon will be a perfect opponent for Nate Diaz.

1. Conor McGregor: The Notorious One believes that a trilogy against Nate Diaz could be in the making

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor go way back to 2015

It is no surprise that Conor McGregor wants another fight against Nate Diaz, in what possibly could turn out to be the biggest trilogy fight in UFC history. The two men had previously collided in two dog fights in 2016, and with the score at 1-1, this possibly is the best opportunity for the third fight to happen.

Five years ago today, one of — if not the — all-time great promos, courtesy of Nathan Diaz. pic.twitter.com/n9wCvGeb3q — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2020

McGregor has revealed his intentions of running through the entire lightweight division. However, with Diaz also set to return to 155, the Irishman could end up crossing paths with his arch-rival down the road. A UFC lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in 2021 will be immense for combat sports.