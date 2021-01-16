Did Dana White just hint Nate Diaz's opponent could be Justin Gaethje?

Dana White has hinted at the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to UFC with a fight against Justin Gaethje.

Nate Diaz himself has been hinting at a return for a while now. He shared a Quarantine workout video along with his brother Nick Diaz, which more or less cemented the idea. If that was not enough, Dana White himself has recently confirmed it in an interview with TheMacLife. Now, Aaron Bronsteter has tweeted that Dana White had a big smile on his face when Farah Hannoun guessed the potential opponent of Nate Diaz to be Justin Gaethje.

In his interview with @Farah_Hannoun, Dana White had a big smile his face when she guessed that the prospective opponent for Nate Diaz would be Justin Gaethje.



Wouldn't go as far as confirming and also wasn't sure what a timeline for Nate's potential fight would be. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2021

Dana White: We're working on a Nate Diaz fight right now

Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 244 for the BMF title against Jorge Masvidal. That fight ended in a doctor's stoppage after Diaz was cut open above and below his eyes. Unhappy with how things ended, Jorge Masvidal said he wanted to run the fight back again.

However, it does not seem likely that Masvidal will be Diaz's first opponent coming back. In the interview with TheMacLife's Oscar Willis, the UFC president ruled out the possibility of it being Tony Ferguson as well. But he did confirm that Nate Diaz is coming back and he will make a return to the lightweight division.

"We're working on a Nate Diaz fight right now, and it's not Tony. But if we get it done, I think you're gonna like it."

Nate Diaz has not fought at 155 pounds since his bout with Michael Johnson in 2015. He went up to welterweight to face Conor McGregor in their epic duology. Fans have been looking forward to a trilogy, but Dana White is not too keen on it at the moment.

Clearing the air on the matter, he previously promised a good matchup for Nate Diaz.

"I don't know. Let's see if we can get this fight done. But I would put him in a really good position if he won the fight, and the guy who he could potentially be fighting thinks it's a great fight too."

Nate's brother Nick Diaz is also supposed to make a comeback to mixed martial arts.