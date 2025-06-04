3 lowkey bangers that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 32

ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video is just a few days away, and fans cannot wait for another epic night of pulsating martial arts action.

Headlined by the Thai-on-Thai violence between Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, the iconic halls of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium will once again be treated to the highest levels of combat sports greatness on June 6, live in US Primetime.

All eyes will indeed be on the main event, but there are three sleeper fights that could end up stealing the show. Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action free.

1. Johan Estupinan vs Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai)

Fireworks are guaranteed whenever Johan Estupinan enters the ring. 'Panda Kick' has entered the largest martial arts organization as an unstoppable whirlwind engulfing everyone in its path.

The Colombian spitfire instigates mayhem as soon as the bell rings and never stops until his foes drop to the canvas. However, the battle-tested Taiki Naito has figured in many wars over his career and won't back down an inch against his ultra-aggressive foe.

2. Aliff vs. Elmehdi El Jamari (strawweight Muay Thai)

The history between these two feisty strikers pretty much guarantees an explosive affair. Aliff Sor Dechapan is riding high on a three-fight winning streak, which began when he destroyed Zakaria El Jamari in one round.

Now, the Malaysian-Thai superstar will take on another member of the El Jamari household, Zakaria's younger brother Elmehdi. Aliff is on a quest to break into the stacked division's top 5, while El Jamari wants to steal his thunder and avenge his older brother in the process.

3. Ibragim Dauev vs. Magomed Akaev (featherweight MMA)

Ibragim Dauev left a great first impression in his promotional debut earlier this year when he dominated ONE veteran Mark Abelardo for three rounds.

The protégé of ONE two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin wants to keep the ball rolling by giving his fellow Russian a rude welcome to the home of martial arts. Undefeated Magomed Akaev is eager to extend his pristine 10-0 record at ONE Fight Night 32 and shake up the pecking order of the 155-pound MMA division.

