3 ONE Championship fighters with the most interesting walkouts

ONE Championship has always delivered entertainment in both its martial arts action and its production value. With so much resting on the shoulders of its athletes, it’s no wonder that some of its martial artists walk out in some of the most interesting fashions.

For the three athletes on this list, doing a basic walk to the circle is a strict no. Now, doing a generic entrance isn’t bad in itself, but adding a ton of flair to the walkouts always draws the crowd’s energy into something marvelous.

While there are those fighters who look stoic or display a menacing mug, these three choose the spectacular and sometimes even royal approach to the circle.

Their entrances are, in themselves, a sight to behold. But going down the ramp surrounded by pyrotechnics and in front of a massive visual display elevates the experience even higher.

That said, here are three ONE Championship fighters who start the show on the entrance ramp.

#3. Yoshihiro Akiyama

He may be sexy, but Yoshihiro Akiyama’s entrance is downright regal.

Akiyama has fought three times in ONE Championship and the Japanese-Korean legend showed his classy and glorious side every time.

A third dan black belt in Judo, Akiyama sports his gi as he poses on top of the entrance ramp and displays a pompous aura befitting of his stature in the sport. Gone is the facade of ‘Sexyama’ and replacing it is a kingly presence ready to hand out justice inside the circle.

That imperial presence of Akiyama’s was in full display at ONE X when he faced bitter rival Shinya Aoki this past March.

Akiyama looked every bit of an MMA icon and rightfully showed his martial arts prowess when he knocked out Aoki in the second round of their blood feud.

#2. Petchdam Petchyindee

Petchdam Petchyindee has always been one to favor the quirky side of things despite being a lifelong martial artist.

The former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet. However, his persona usually masks his in-cage intensity.

Petchdam is a fun-loving personality, and his nickname of ‘The Baby Shark’ shows just how much of a care-free soul the knockout artist is.

The Petchyindee Academy fighter walks out to the circle wearing a shark costume and will always dance to whatever the new viral dance craze is at the time of his bouts. Not content with his outlandish costumes, Petchdam also dyes his hair every time he fights in ONE Championship.

Despite his off-the-wall antics, Petchdam is one mean martial artist. He was the first person to hold the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title when he scored a unanimous decision win over Elias Mahmoudi at ONE: Warriors of Light in May 2019.

The Thai star also holds an impressive 98-19-7 professional record.

#1. Stamp Fairtex

We now come to the very inspiration for this list.

ONE Championship fighters are oftentimes two sides of the same coin, and no one can carry that trait better than Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp may be the most dangerous female striker on the planet right now but she’s also a free spirit outside the circle.

ONE Championship promises entertainment in its cards and Stamp ramps the extravaganza to 11 out of 10 whenever she fights. Stamp has always played the crowd to her side and nothing excites the audience more than her patented Stamp Dance.

It can also be argued that no one in the ONE Championship roster can put the crowd under their control than Stamp.

It’s not enough for Stamp to walk out to the circle surrounded by pyro and light beams, she heads to the cage enthralling the crowd with the Stamp Dance. Even those in the highest of rafters can feel its energy.

Stamp has always been one of the most colorful fighters in the organization and that dynamism reaches the circle itself. The 24-year-old was once the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

She then ventured into mixed martial arts wherein she won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship and eventually challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE X.

