Watch: Stamp Fairtex lands head kick KO of Rashi Shinde in ONE Championship debut

Stamp Fairtex impressed combat sports fans internationally when she made her shocking debut in ONE Championship. The Thai athlete earned a head-kick knockout just nineteen seconds into the first round.

ONE Champion shared a clip of her debut below:

"Left us ALL stunned. Stamp Fairtex returns to action on September 30 to square off with Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2!"

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



The Thai-born fighter was merely 20 years old in the clip. After this KO win, Stamp Fairtex would go on to collect world titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE. She would later transition to MMA and earn the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in 2021.

She lost in her bid to earn the division crown when he was submitted by atomweight queen Angela Lee. Stamp will now be making her comeback fight against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

In an interview with ONE, the 24-year-old Thai-born fighter outlined what her goals are in combat sports. Stamp Fairtex is planning to be a three-sport world champion. She said:

“My first goal was to achieve the kickboxing belt, followed by the Muay Thai belt. And I would also like to be the MMA Champion."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Stamp Fairtex on humble beginnings

Like many athletes in Thailand, Stamp began training in Muay Thai when she was just a child. She was merely five years old when she began training and fighting. This story is typical of Muay Thai athletes, and includes notable fighters such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao who were all children when they began.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp discussed where her combat sports journey began. She explained:

“The locals make a living from farming. My family has rubber, durian, and rambutan farms. My uncle ran a training camp called Kiat Boon Kern. It was like a training camp for our family where our relatives came to train."

She began training in the sport due to bullies at school. Stamp Fairtex then dedicated her life to training in combat sports. She continued:

“I was bullied all the time. I always came back home from school with bruises here and there. Because my family had a training camp, I thought I could do something to fight back ... I got up at 5 am every morning to run. Then, at around 7 am, I came home to have a shower and go to school. I was always too late to participate in the morning activity.”

She took her first match at the age of just five. Stamp recalls:

“I won by KO in the first round. The bell rang, I attacked my opponent by knee, and I just won.”

