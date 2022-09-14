Rewatch Angela Lee’s inspirational comeback victory over Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex had one of the most exciting fights in the history of mixed martial arts. The ONE women's atomweight world championship was on the line and 'Unstoppable' had to dig deep to win.

ONE Championship uploaded the ONE X headlining fight on YouTube:

"Idols Become Rivals 🙏 Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex | ONE Flashback ... Gear up for the respective returns of atomweight queen Angela Lee and Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30 by reliving their incredible battle at ONE X in March 2022!"

Watch Lee vs. Fairtex below:

Stamp was a two-sport world champion in ONE, having held world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She was fresh off her victory to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion. At ONE X, she got the chance to face the division queen, Angela Lee. Lee took some time away from the fight game to have a child and this was her comeback fight.

It was an exciting contest. The two combatants traded a series of strikes early in round one and then scrambled in the clinch. Stamp drove a knee into Lee's abdomen, forcing a break in the clinch. She then landed a hard punch to Lee's body, which clearly hurt the atomweight champion. The Thai fighter looked to finish but instead Lee jumped for a takedown.

The Singaporean-American superstar eventually got the fight to the mat, where she began to use her expert grappling. Lee took Stamp's back but was unable to lock in a submission.

Early in round two, 'Unstoppable' secured a takedown and landed in side control before scoring with knees to her opponent's head. She attempted a triangle choke, an armbar, and a twister, but Stamp was able to defend each submission attempt. Lee eventually locked in a rear-naked choke late in the round to defend her belt.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Angela Lee Defends Her World Title WITH PNEUMONIA



It’s the MMA version of Michael Jordan’s flu game! Witness the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion’s GUTSIEST performance to date against Istela Nunes from May 2017! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Angela Lee Defends Her World Title WITH PNEUMONIAIt’s the MMA version of Michael Jordan’s flu game! Witness the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion’s GUTSIEST performance to date against Istela Nunes from May 2017! @angelaleemma 👑 Angela Lee Defends Her World Title WITH PNEUMONIA 👑It’s the MMA version of Michael Jordan’s flu game! Witness the ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion’s GUTSIEST performance to date against Istela Nunes from May 2017! @angelaleemma #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/mdp4Zw3GKJ

Angela Lee looking for a second crown

In her most recent fight, Lee was able to retain the ONE women's atomweight world championship. She is now looking to earn the prestigious double-champ status. At ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30, she will move up in weight and challenge for the strawweight throne against China's Xiong Jing Nan.

The Singaporean-American fighter explained her intentions in an interview with ONE:

“I definitely want to capture the strawweight belt, so I’d love to fight Xiong again and step up to strawweight and try to capture that champ-champ status."

The two reigning champions have met twice before and their series is tied at one win apiece. Their fight at ONE on Prime Video 2 will be a tie breaker. Lee continued:

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak