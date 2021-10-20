3 reasons why Charles Oliveira will defeat Dustin Poirier and 2 reasons he won't

Charles Oliveira started his UFC journey in 2010. Initially, the submission specialist tried to make waves at 145-pounds, though kept falling short to elite competition. With time and development, 'Do Bronx' made the change to lightweight and hasn't looked back. Following a massive nine-fight winning streak, he fought Michael Chandler for the title Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated.

Battered and on the brink of defeat, things were looking bleak for Oliveira when he faced Chandler at UFC 262. Through the course of the first round, the Brazilian was dropped and nearly finished. In a display of perseverance, he came out refreshed in the second round and won their epic title affair by TKO.

It took less than a minute into the second round for Charles Oliveira to cement his status as the new lightweight champion. The title victory was monumental considering the length of time the Brazilian spent fighting with the UFC.

While some were critical of Oliveira's opponent Chandler for the lack of UFC experience, those notions will soon be put to bed. The No. 1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will vie for undisputed gold in the final pay-per-view of the year.

Today, we examine three reasons why Charles Oliveira will realize his first title defense, and two reasons why he won't.

#5. Charles Oliveira and his strength of schedule

A slew of opponents Charles Oliveira has faced prepared him for a fight with 'The Diamond'. In 2020, 'Do Bronx' earned a submission victory against Kevin Lee. Despite Lee missing weight, Charles Oliveira displayed improved striking during his victory.

Next, Charles Oliveira resumed his octagon momentum when he was paired with the highly ranked Tony Ferguson. The performance spoke volumes about his lightweight ceiling. In fact, Charles Oliveria surprised many with his striking acumen. The Brazilian nullified 'El Cucuy' with volume. Despite not being a traditional striker, Charles Oliveira outstuck Ferguson en route to a decision win.

The lightweight champion has fought twenty-eight times with the UFC. Without a doubt, a decade of fighting the UFC's top contenders has prepared him for his first title defense against Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.

Charles Oliveira has become an icon of the sport. Once perceived as a fighter without a destination, the 32-year-old realized his potential to become the UFC lightweight champion.

