3 reasons why Khamzat Chimaev would maul Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight 

UFC's rising star Khamzat Chimaev does not seem to be getting along well with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two have been known to share a cordial relationship in the past, but their recent back-and-forth comments show that things have soured.

Looks like the honeymoon between Khabib and Kadyrov is over. pic.twitter.com/MUHrll4vp8 — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) May 13, 2021

Just like with any other rivalry, it is just natural for MMA fans to imagine how a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov would go down.

I wanna see something. Khabib vs Chimaev at 170? — tabletoptweeter (@toptabletweeter) May 30, 2021

Many fans seem to think that Chimaev would come out victorious in a fight between him and 'The Eagle.'

On that note, here are three reasons why Khamzat Chimaev would dominate Khabib Nurmagomedov in an MMA fight:

#3 Khamzat Chimaev is a finisher

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v McKee

Khamzat Chimaev burst into the UFC in 2020. In just two months, he collected three impressive wins. The Russian-born fighter started his professional MMA career three years ago in 2018 and has a 9-0 record. None of Chimaev's fights have ever gone to a decision. He has six victories by knockout and three by submission.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov is not known as a knockout artist. Although 'The Eagle' ended his undefeated UFC career with three consecutive submission victories, he could not finish Al Iaquinta, who stepped up for the championship bout against 'The Eagle' on a day's notice.

Of his undefeated record of 29-0, over one-third (10) of the former lightweight champion's wins have come via submission.

Chimaev has the advantage when it comes to knockout power and technique.

#2 Chimaev has superior striking skills

Khamzat Chimaev showcased impressive grappling skills in his first two UFC fights, which he won via submission. But in his 3rd bout, he displayed his knockout power and striking technique.

He knocked out middleweight fighter Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds of the opening round.

What's even more impressive is that it was not a barrage of strikes that resulted in 'Borz's' victory, but just a single, well-placed punch on the chin that put Meerschaert to sleep.

Although Nurmagomedov has stood on an even footing with elite strikers such as Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje, Chimaev's power and technique should overwhelm the undefeated Russian.

#1 Size difference

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker v Till Weigh-in

Khamzat Chimaev stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, whereas Nurmagomedov's height is 5 feet 10 inches. Apart from that, 'The Eagle' used to compete in the 155-pound division. 'Borz' keeps shifting between the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

So, it would be unfair to put the former 155-pound champion against Chimaev in the octagon.

Nurmagomedov has faced fighters taller than him before. His last opponent, Justin Gaethje, was marginally taller than 'The Eagle.' However, the Russian has not faced a man as dangerous as Chimaev.

Coming from a heavier weight division, 'Borz' could completely dominate Nurmagomedov on the feet and ground.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.