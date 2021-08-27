3 reasons why Stipe Miocic has fallen out of favor with the UFC

As UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou gears up to face interim title holder Ciryl Gane, former champion and arguably the greatest the division has ever seen, Stipe Miocic, finds himself in limbo.

Miocic has expressed interest in a trilogy against Ngannou, who ripped the title away from him with a brutal knockout win earlier in the year. But the UFC has been reluctant to make the fight immediately, with president Dana White claiming that Miocic could be in line to face the winner of Ngannou vs Gane.

The future of Jon Jones is another aspect that must be considered. 'Bones' has claimed he'll fight at heavyweight in 2022 and should be accorded a direct title shot after his accomplishments at light heavyweight.

Stipe Miocic is clearly unhappy with his UFC career as it stands right now, but there are a few reasons why he isn't in the promotion's good books anymore. Here are three of them.

#3 Stipe Miocic isn't the most marketable UFC fighter

UFC 260 Miocic v Ngannou 2: Weigh-Ins

Despite a historic UFC career which has seen him capture the heavyweight title twice and defend it four times (the most in history), Stipe Miocic has largely flown under the radar because of an apparent lack of marketability.

Miocic isn't the most active trash talker, and isn't overly vocal about anything related to his UFC stint. He has an excellent life outside the octagon as a paramedic-cum-firefighter, but it's arguable that he doesn't have an aura around him in the UFC.

Miocic even stated ahead of his rematch against Ngannou that he believes the UFC wanted 'The Predator' to beat him. After all, Ngannou is a much more marketable fighter as an African-born Frenchman who has gone through immense hardships in his life, apart from being a fearsome puncher who produces highlight-reel finishes in almost every fight.

Miocic's marketability, or perceived lack thereof, has undoubtedly played a part in the UFC being aloof with him.

#2 Stipe Miocic has been vocal about his unhappiness with his current situation

UFC 260: Stipe Miocic v Francis Ngannou 2

Over the last few months, and even before his fight against Ngannou, Stipe Miocic has been vocal about his displeasure with the UFC's handling of his situation. And we all know that the promotion and its president don't take kindly to criticism.

Miocic has a long and slightly tarnished history with Dana White. Before he became a champion, the Cleveland native claimed he had to wait too long for a title shot. And once he acquired the belt, he often insisted that White didn't show him the respect and praise he deserved for his accomplishments.

Things came to a head at UFC 220, where Miocic dominated the previously untouchable Ngannou to retain the heavyweight title. He refused to let White wrap the belt around his waist in an act of defiance, one which wouldn't have gone down well with the UFC president.

A while ago, Miocic even teased a move to ONE Championship, highlighting how the double standards of the UFC regarding immediate rematches.

Miocic has refused to back down, which is something that wouldn't have pleased the UFC brass.

#1 Stipe Miocic is nearing the end of his UFC career

UFC 252 Miocic v Cormier 3: Weigh-Ins

Stipe Miocic is 39 years old and doesn't have much time left at the top level. He has spent the last three years focussed on just two opponents - Ngannou and Daniel Cormier - and seems set to fight 'The Predator' once again.

Although heavyweights generally fight to an older age than fighters in other weight classes, Miocic is pushing 40 and has been fighting killers throughout his UFC career. Even if he somehow vanquishes Ngannou again, he would not only have only a few fights left in him but also very little to prove.

Miocic retiring, which is something that is expected to happen in the immediate future, wouldn't do the UFC any good. They would rather have younger fighters like Ngannou or Gane at the pinnacle of the division, or push a long-awaited storyline in Jones' move to heavyweight.

The UFC is rapidly moving towards a younger roster, and fighters like Tom Aspinall will soon replace the old guard of Stipe Miocic and Co. And the UFC seems intent on making the change happen as soon as possible.

