3 reasons why UFC fans look forward to every Nate Diaz fight

Nate Diaz is a name that has become synonymous with the UFC over the past decade. The legacy that he and his older brother Nick have carved into the very fabric of modern MMA will last for many years to some.

The Stockton native's next fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 is rapidly approaching. The bout will be the first-ever five-round non-title undercard fight.

As we look forward to another vintage Diaz performance, it is worth reminding fans just why Nate Diaz is such a popular figure in the MMA world. We look at three reasons why UFC fans are interested in watching every Nate Diaz fight.

#3 Classic Diaz violence

Every fight Nate Diaz is in appears to end up being a complete bloodbath, regardless of the victor. Diaz's willingness to exchange shots with his opponents will often leave both men battered and bloody by the end of the fight.

Diaz's never-ending gas tank allows him to fight this style for a full five rounds, which lead to some spectacular performances. The rematch against Conor McGregor, as well as the three-round war vs Donald Cerrone, are both great examples of the pure violence Nate Diaz brings to every fight.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

#2 Nate Diaz's indomitable spirit

Whilst the fighting prowess of Nate Diaz is notable, so is his sheer durability, both mentally and physically. His attitude in fights is to constantly attack his opponents, regardless of the damage coming his way.

Against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz was on the receiving end of some brutal punishment, receiving multiple cuts and heavy shots. However, Diaz never once looked like he was going to quit and it was eventually the doctor who called a stoppage to the fight.

#1 Fight persona

Nate Diaz's persona in the Octagon is nothing short of entertaining. He will relentlessly trash-talk his opponents throughout the fight. He also utilises the iconic Stockton slap against his foes before taking the time to laugh at them for being slapped.

Diaz has also shown legitimate animosity to his opponents inside the Octagon as well. Showing Donald Cerrone two middle fingers in between rounds stands out as a notable example.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Edited by Ritwik Kumar