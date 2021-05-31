Fabian Edwards predicts how his brother Leon Edwards will do against Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Leon Edwards is set to take on Nate Diaz at UFC 263, in what will be the first ever five-round non-title undercard fight. A win for either man in this historic bout could see them be next for a shot against current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Edwards is currently ranked third in the 170lb division. His most recent UFC outing, against Belal Muhammed, unfortunately ended in a no contest after Edwards's inadvertently eye poked his opponent.

Now facing off against one of the UFC's biggest stars in Nate Diaz, he has the opportunity to propel himself right back into the title conversation. Diaz, despite coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal, also has a chance to establish himself as a top contender should he defeat Edwards.

Fabian Edwards gives his prediction

Leon Edwards is not the only elite MMA fighter in the family. Just as Nate Diaz has his brother Nick to constantly test himself against, Leon's younger brother Fabian is a top ranked Bellator middleweight. Fabian recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Frank Bonada to discuss, among other things, his brother's fight.

The Edwards brothers both train at Team Renegade in Birmingham, England. The gym is one of the UK's most elite, with the likes of Tom Breese and Jai Herbert part of the gym's stable. Many of these athletes have also been preparing for upcoming fights, which has benefited their training exponentially:

"It's nothing better than having everyone in the gym" said Fabian. "No one's fat and out of shape. So you get that real quality work. The energy has been good, the mats have been filled with different bodies so it's perfect man. It's been perfect."

In terms of his brother's upcoming fight with Diaz, Fabian seemed calmly confident that Leon has advantages in every aspect of MMA. He was concise in his prediction, stating that:

"I just see a five round butchering. He's there to be hit. He's easily hit. The only attribute that we see is his toughness. My brother's better at wrestling, better at jiu-jitsu, better at striking, better at everything. So I just see it as five rounds of clean work. That's it."

The future for Fabian Edwards

Fabian Edwards came up short in his last fight, dropping a competitive decision loss to Austin Vanderford. However, he does not seem perturbed and is already looking to make a strong return to the Bellator cage in the near future.

