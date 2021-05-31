Watch: Spine-tingling cold open for UFC 263 showdown between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards

Ahead of Nate Diaz's much anticipated return to the octagon, the UFC has released a cold open for his upcoming fight against Leon Edwards.

The video includes footage of some of the most significant moments of Diaz's career, including his submission victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

The cold open also features Leon Edwards in all his glory, promising a knockout victory over Nate Diaz.

Take a look at the spine-tingling cold open released by the UFC ahead of UFC 263:

Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards will go head-to-head in a five-round welterweight matchup at UFC 263. For the first time in UFC history, a bout other than a title fight or main event will be set for 25 minutes.

Leon Edwards is confident of beating Nate Diaz in a five-round fight

While Nate Diaz is known to take his fight to deeper waters, it hardly seems a bother for his opponent Leon Edwards.

In a recent interview with ESPN, 'Rocky' revealed that he would have an advantage over Nate Diaz in a five-round fight.

Edwards has never been finished and believes he will be able to inflict more punishment on Diaz in the later rounds. The Englishman told Ariel Helwani-

"It’s just longer punishment for Nate than anything. Everyone saying it benefits Nate because when he fought Masvidal, rounds four and five were where he was starting to turn on, so we’ll see. If that’s his gameplan then it’s going to be a long first three rounds.I’ve never been stopped, never been submitted, never been knocked out, so I don’t understand what difference it will make. I’m coming in there to hurt him, I’m coming in there to put him away, I’m coming in there to prove that I am levels above these guys. I truly believe that. I think my combinations of punches, elbows, and kicks is going to hurt him. My grappling, my cardio, I just think I’m the better man in all areas.”

Leon Edwards is unbeaten in his last nine outings with one no contest in his most recent appearance.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has not fought since losing the BMF title fight to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in 2019.

