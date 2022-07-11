3 spectacular knockouts from the stars of ONE 159

On July 22, ONE Championship presents a ONE 159 card that features a stacked lineup from top to bottom.

Emanating from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the event is scheduled to be headlined by two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder. He's set to put his middleweight world title on the line against Russian juggernaut Vitaly Bigdash.

In the co-main event, Janet Todd will look to follow in the footsteps of fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex by becoming a two-sport world champion when she meets debutant Lara Fernandez for the interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Before we get to ONE 159, let's take a look at some of the most spectacular knockouts from three of the evening’s top fighters.

#3. Janet Todd folds Anne Line Hogstand

At ONE on TNT 2 in April 2021, reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd stepped into the circle for a Muay Thai bout against Anne Line Hogstad.

Throughout much of the contest, Todd implemented her game plan to perfection. Setting a methodical pace early on, Todd used the circle to her advantage, creating space that allowed her to counter-strike while staying at a safe distance.

By the second round, Todd was in the zone, putting on a counter-striking clinic. As the round came to a close, ‘JT’ was in complete control and began hunting down the Norwegian. In the third round, Hogstad threw a high right kick that Todd caught and quickly returned fire with a body kick. The shot immediately folded Hogstad, causing the bout to be called off.

Following the contest, ‘JT’ shared her excitement to get a big finish on one of the world’s biggest combat sports stages.

“I’m super excited to be here to be on TNT, this is amazing. This is what I train for, so it’s cool to be able to see it out in the ring.”

#2. Reinier de Ridder makes a statement in his second appearance

In just three short years under the organization's banner, Reinier de Ridder has become one of the most dominant fighters in its storied history. Holding two world championships, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has built an impressive 15-0 recird in his mixed martial arts career, with 10 of his wins coming by way of submission.

In his second appearance with the promotion at ONE: Legendary Quest, ‘The Dutch Knight’ showed he has more than submissions up his sleeve when he put away Gilberto Galvao with a trio of vicious knees in the second round of their contest.

Reinier de Ridder put Galvao to the canvas in the opening moments of the second frame. As ‘Giba’ worked to get back to his feet, ‘The Dutch Knight’ locked in what appeared to be a D’Arce choke. But instead of going for the submission, de Ridder threw knees straight to Galvao’s head, with the third knocking him out cold to earn de Ridder his first KO in the promotion.

#1. Vitaly Bigdash’s epic comeback

Former middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash is no stranger to being a world champion or having epic comeback victories. In 2015, Bigdash accomplished both in his historic win over Igor Svirid at ONE: Tigers of Asia.

It didn’t take long for the action to get started as Svirid immediately went at the Russian fighter, overwhelming him with strikes and scoring a knockdown 30 seconds into the bout. Not interested in going to the ground with the grappler, Svirid called Bigdash back to his feet and dropped him again 30 seconds later with a massive right hand. Unable to finish Bigdash with ground-and-pound, ‘Lionheart’ let him up once again.

Before the first round was over, Bigdash ate two more stiff jabs, sending him to the canvas. Going for the finish, Svirid gassed himself out, allowing Bigdash to gain the advantage on the ground and threaten submissions before the end of the first.

30 seconds into round two, Bigdash landed a knee during a clinch and followed it up with a crushing right that sent ‘Lionheart’ to the mat. Following him to the canvas, Bigdash dropped hammer fists, catching the Kazakhstani fighter and knocking him out to complete one of the most celebrated comebacks of all time.

There you have it. Three of the greatest knockouts featuring your main event and co-main event competitors on July 22.

With their talent, plus 10 other electrifying bouts scheduled to go down at Singapore Indoor Stadium, the promotion’s latest offering is sure to be nothing short of spectacular.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far