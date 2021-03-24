3 fights Conor McGregor needs to do to become the UFC lightweight champion again

From becoming the first UFC fighter to hold two title belts simultaneously to vacating both of his championships and facing a slump, Conor McGregor has had an interesting career arc. The Notorious, who was once believed to be untouchable by many, lost four matches (including a professional boxing bout) in a little over five years starting in 2016.

With the retirement of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov post-UFC 254, the lightweight division has opened up endless possibilities for Conor McGregor to chart his way back to glory. McGregor has also sold off the 51% stakes he owned in his whiskey brand Proper Twelve, which means that he will now get to completely focus on fighting.

Let's take a look at three fights that Conor McGregor should do take in order to become the UFC lightweight champion again.

3. Conor McGregor vs. Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson

After Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, he admitted that he needed to start being more active. In 2019 and 2020, McGregor fought just one bout against Donald Cerrone that lasted 40 seconds.

Given Conor McGregor's immense marketability, there is going to be no shortage of fights for him should he choose to reignite his shot at the lightweight title.

However, if Conor McGregor does decide to prepare to "take over" the 155-pound division once again, he should start by proving his mettle instead of just going for the PPV numbers. To revive himself after a series of value-damaging losses, McGregor needs to make his way back up the top-10 UFC lightweights.

With 36-year-old Tony Ferguson coming off of two fresh defeats as well, it could be the perfect time for us to see a bout between Ferguson and McGregor.

Being anything but easy for either party, Ferguson vs McGregor would most certainly be an absolute war given McGregor's striking and Ferguson's inhuman conditioning. To top it all off, the bout would also be a deserving non-title PPV main event.

Advertisement

2. McGregor vs Diaz Trilogy

Nate Diaz hugs Conor McGregor after UFC 202

Fans of both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have been wanting a trilogy fight ever since Conor won the unanimous decision by a hair's breadth at UFC 202.

Given that Conor McGregor wants to get back in the race for the UFC lightweight title, a fight with either Charles Oliveira or Michael Chandler would make the most sense.

However, the level of hype that Nate Diaz brings is something else, especially with the nature of their rivalry in 2016. Conor McGregor was at his peak after a surreal campaign against featherweight champion José Aldo, whom The Notorious knocked out in just 13 seconds.

McGregor was in the global spotlight and was subsequently booked for a lightweight title fight against Rafael dos Anjos. With dos Anjos pulling out of the fight a few weeks before the event, Nate Diaz was penciled in to fight the Irishman.

Advertisement

What ensued in the following weeks was absolutely unforgettable. After getting dominated and bloodied in the first round, Nate Diaz turned up in the second round, catching Conor McGregor with both hands before submitting him.

Winning the third fight of the McGregor vs Diaz trilogy would help Conor McGregor regain some of his old 'Notorious' image. Furthermore, Nate Diaz would not allow McGregor to be the nice guy he was during the fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. It would be an opportunity for the Irishman to redeem himself and earn a lightweight title shot.

"**** your whole team, how about that!?" 🤬



The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz went up a notch the when Diaz Army walked out of their press conference 😤💦#UFC202 replay | BT Sport 3 HD | 9:00pm pic.twitter.com/23vz2kzJd6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 17, 2020

1.McGregor vs Poirier 3

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2

Conor McGregor's fans were shocked when Dustin Poirier out-boxed him at UFC 257 before TKO'ing him in the second round. McGregor had never been defeated while standing up, a fact he had worn proudly on his chest.

However, 'The Diamond' demolished Conor McGregor. In hindsight, it shouldn't have come as a surprise. While McGregor was busy making his image, handling his Proper Twelve business, and trying to box with Floyd Mayweather, Dustin Poirier was putting in the hard work.

Advertisement

Poirier has defeated Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, and Justin Gaethje in recent times was driven to do more.

While there were talks in the UFC that Dustin Poirier could be matched up against Michael Chandler, Poirier publicly expressed his displeasure at Chandler getting such opportunities so soon.

UFC President Dana White knows very well how "obsessed" Conor McGregor is with avenging his most recent loss. The Irishman tweeted just after UFC 257 that he has a trilogy on his hands.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

As revealed by Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has also wished for the trilogy against Dustin Poirier, saying:

"We've met, we've discussed. We want the trilogy fight. Conor vs Dustin Poirier 3 for the vacant title in May 2021. That's what we've told UFC."

With Khabib Nurmagomedov vacating his title and Dustin Poirier near the top of the division, it's no secret how huge a trilogy against McGregor will be in numbers for the UFC.

Dana White wants the top two in the division to slug it out for the belt, and has scheduled a title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for UFC 262. Therefore, a win against Dustin Poirier would be the last obstacle for Conor McGregor to cross to earn his shot at being the lightweight champion once again.