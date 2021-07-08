3 things Conor McGregor is famous for outside of the UFC

Conor McGregor is easily the most popular fighter in the sport of MMA. He has been an icon of the sport for many years. His brash attitude outside the octagon and his exploits inside it, along with his rags-to-riches story, have earned him a massive following all over the world. However, there are certain things he is known for outside of the sport of MMA.

Following 'The Money Fight' against Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman took home a massive payday of almost $100 million. Conor McGregor claimed his already high net worth had quadrupled after merely agreeing to fight Mayweather in the boxing ring. Conor McGregor's earnings from later fights in MMA only saw an upward spike.

With so much money in their hands, a person is bound to make productive use of that money outside of their profession and even be known for it. On that note, here are three things Conor McGregor is famous for outside of the UFC:

3) August McGregor

August McGregor is Conor McGregor's fashion brand that he created in partnership with David August Heil. Heil is one of the most popular tailors in Hollywood. He has dressed celebrities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr. and Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor met Heil in 2014. Since then, Heil has been designing the Irishman's apparel for all his public appearances, including the infamous 'f*** you' suit that he wore in the face-off against Floyd Mayweather. Heil and McGregor collaborated to form their new brand in 2018.

August McGregor had initially put a collection of suits, t-shirts, hoodies and caps on sale. Gradually, the company expanded into bomber jackets and sweatpants.

#2 Charity work

While Conor McGregor may hold the image of a raging trash-talker who manages to demoralize his opponents with relative ease, he is also known for being a charitable person.

Conor McGregor broke his promise to make a sizeable donation to Dustin Poirier's charity following a call-out after his loss to the Louisiana fighter at UFC 257. However, Conor McGregor did not fail the people of Lousiana. The Irishman donated to a separate charity in south Lousiana called the B&GC Foundation an amount of $5000TheThis charity works in conjunction with Poirier's foundation. They made the following post on Instagram while thanking Conor McGregor.

Other than donating to a charity, the Irishman has saved places that hold his roots from closing down. McGregor has donated funds to the football club he trained at when he was younger called Lourdes FC. He has also saved Straight Blast Gym, which is owned by his former training partner, Philip Mulpeter.

Conor McGregor also built eight houses for the homeless in 2019 in his hometown of Dublin. The Irishman has donated PPE kits worth $1 million to healthcare workers in his home country.

#1 Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Conor McGregor launched his own brand of Irish Whiskey in September 2018. The name of the brand comes from the Crumlin neighborhood in Dublin 12 that Conor McGregor grew up in.

This is the Irishman's first business venture outside of MMA. The whiskey was revealed to the public for the first time in the post-fight press conference after Conor McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor launched his Irish whiskey brand a year later. Since then, he has taken the Irish whiskey business by storm. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey reportedly helped to push whiskey sales to $1 billion in the United States in 2019.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar