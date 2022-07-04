3 tough matchups for Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's next fight

Perhaps no other heavyweight in MMA today has more superstar potential than Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. The former 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion is on a dominant run in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division and will not be looking to stop any time soon.

A lot of world champion grapplers and jiu-jitsu specialists have transitioned into MMA but very few get to see gold around their waist. 'Buchecha', however, is not just any jiu-jitsu world champion. If you look at the Mt. Rushmore of submission grappling, Almeida is definitely right up there. He is considered by many to be the most accomplished submission grappler of all time.

When he signed to ONE Championship's MMA roster last year, the jiu-jitsu world lost their minds as one of their greatest sons would be bursting into the MMA scene. That’s what he did as the Brazilian grappler finished his first three fights inside the first round.

Now that he's gaining momentum in the sport and perhaps breaking through the upper ranks of the division, let's look at possible matchups for 'Buchecha'. Here are three opponents that could pose serious challenges for Almeida, but also significantly increase his stock in the sport.

#3. Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida vs. former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera

Although former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon 'The Truth' Vera has not seen the winning column in over three years, he's only lost to the very best. Vera has held the ONE heavyweight world title for over five years and looked dominant over his challengers before losing the belt.

If Almeida fights Vera, he will be facing his most decorated, accomplished and experienced opponent to date. As far as striking is concerned, not only does Vera have power, he is also the most versatile amongst all of Almeida's opponents in the past. Vera's powerful Muay Thai can put anyone away in various ways. Almeida better be in his full MMA A-game if he is to face 'The Truth'.

Beyond all that, however, facing and beating a former ONE world champion will definitely increase Almeida's stock and make a strong case for him to fight for the belt soon.

#2. Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida vs. Odie Delaney

As far as records are concerned, American grappler Odie Delaney is quite similar to Almeida. The undefeated Delaney has four wins, with three submissions and one knockout under his belt. He is eerily similar to 'Buchecha' and that's why he's on this list.

Delaney has methodical striking, only throwing his strikes when they count. When it comes to grappling, he employs heavy top pressure to open up his opponents to his excruciating arm locks. Again, very similar to Almeida.

Delaney has a remarkable submission game that he employs together with his NCAA divison-1 All-American wrestling skills. Who knows? He might do the unthinkable and take Almeida down. Winning both of his fights in ONE via submission, Delaney is perhaps the most competitive grappler Almeida will face inside the circle.

Not only that, but Delaney has quite the stand-up game that can make anyone guess where he will take the fight. We understand that Almeida is worlds apart when it comes to grappling with Delaney, but in MMA, the American has the tools to make this fight a highly competitive one.

#1. Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida vs. Andre Galvao in a grappling superfight

On paper, this match may sound far-fetched as Almeida has been very transparent with his intentions to focus on MMA for now. From a competitive and historical standpoint, however, this match is a clear-cut dream match.

Andre Galvao, much like 'Buchecha', has transcended legendary status in jiu-jitsu. If Almeida is on the Mt. Rushmore of submission grappling, then Galvao is definitely right there beside him.

Having won most major world titles in jiu-jitsu multiple times, Galvao has become one of the first grapplers to break through the mainstream. Making him lock horns with Almeida in front of the world stage will definitely bring more eyes to the promotion.

What makes this match compelling, however, is this: Almeida and Galvao are 1-1 in submission grappling. Galvao submitted 'Buchecha' in 2011, while 'Buchecha' beat Galvao by points in 2013. They have not crossed paths again since.

Both are fighting from two of the most dominant jiu-jitsu gyms on the planet. Almeida is perhaps the most prominent fighter to come out of the CheckMat gym, while Galvao is the head coach and founder of ATOS Academy. This bout could also be painted as a rivalry bout between two legendary gyms.

If this submission grappling match ever happens, ONE could possibly create an inaugural grappling world title. Imagine that. Andre Galvao vs. 'Buchecha' for the inaugural ONE heavyweight submission grappling world championship. It doesn't get any bigger than that.

